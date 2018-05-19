Plants In Exchange Of Newspapers Is An Amazing Green Initiative By A Noida Resident

Sudha Singh is a Noida resident who is giving us plants in exchange for old newspapers and this is a green initiative that deserves a big round of applause.

Sudha’s venture named Wasteroots is a social enterprise exchanging one’s old newspapers, notebooks and paper waste for plants in pots at the same value.

Based on the idea from a novel, the venture works on the mechanism of door-to-door collection of paper waste on requests placed by individuals, housing societies and corporates and in turn, they receive a plant.

The collected paper waste from the individuals is duly circulated to local registered paper mills where it is recycled.

Not only does Sudha give away plants in exchange but in addition, her venture Wasteroots also gives a person the opportunity to ask for particular plants of their choice!

Prior to this, Sudha had been working in the corporate sector for 13 years. She then took a break to focus on spending more time with her son. Sudha was always concerned about the waste crisis and realised that her apartment complex was dealing with waste management in a problematic way.

Sudha told The Better India, “Unlike the door-to-door collection in Delhi where we’d previously been living, here it was the shoot system that had no segregation mechanism and all types of waste were collected together. I tried broaching this issue multiple times with concerned authorities but all I ever got was clumsy and disinterested responses.”

Sudha with one of her customers as she exchanges plant for newspapers.

She is also concerned about the lack of trees in her locality and the neighbouring areas. “I think all these aspects came together and planted the seed of unrest in me. I wanted to initiate something that I knew I could undertake within my reach and capabilities. It did not matter how small the scope was but I, at least, wanted to try,” she explains.

Talking about opting for the exchange business, she said, “Having worked as a trainer, I knew that the ‘incentive’ idea would always appeal to people, who were otherwise only getting measly amounts for their old newspapers. Not only do plants make a home look beautiful, but also keep the air clean. What could be a better incentive for people in place of old newspapers!”

“This was my way of contributing to the environment and in no way was I going to let anyone’s opinion get the better of me,” says Sudha as she explains how besides receiving apprehensive comments from few of her friends and family, she chose to work on the idea.

Within two years since she started, she has reached out to over 4,000 people including residential societies, schools, and corporates in and around Noida’s ambit, and has many returning customers.

Wasteroots remains connected with all of its customers through Whatsapp groups. Sudha mentions that people have been regular in sharing photographs of their plants, especially when they bloom. “Seeing them become this excited when their plants’ blossom is the takeaway I gladly look forward to,” she says. There is a condition on which Sudha works, which is for the volunteers to motivate ten more people in their circle to exchange their papers for plants, which they have gladly done.

A typical plant-pot-manure combo costs about Rs. 100, with the papers being exchanged at a price of Rs. 10 per kg.