Planning To Lift 200kg At The Asian Games, Mirabai Chanu Aims To Be The First Indian Woman To Do So

In the Asian Games last year, India had won a medal haul of 19, of which seven were gold. Aiming to improve upon that success, India is banking on specific athletes to repeat history and one of them is weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, in the 49kg category, who plans to lift 200kg at the games this year. If she succeeds, she will be the first Indian woman to have attained the feat.

During her last high-intensity training session, she had lifted a total 203kg. “It’s given her a lot of confidence. Since then, we have eased our training a little so she isn’t over-worked. But the challenge will be to repeat the same performance in competition, where the pressure is a lot higher,” Sharma said.

With eight of its weightlifting athletes failing the dope test, Thailand has opted out of the Olympic qualifiers. This has played out in Chanu’s favor as two of the most dominant lifters in the 49kg category are from Thailand—Chayuttra Pramongkhol and Sopita Tanasan.

H/T: The Indian Express