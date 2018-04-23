Plagued With An Old Custom, The Girls Of Bisraha Are Labelled As ‘Parag’

In the Bisraha village in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district, men have no trouble in getting married and bringing their brides in dolis. But as soon as it comes to the girls in this village, getting married is not that easy for them such that in the last 5 years, there hasn’t been a single wedding of girl there.

Five years ago, two people were murdered in the village and half a dozen villagers were arrested

“Subsequently, there was a meeting of neighboring village communities and they branded our village as ‘Parag’. Since then, people from other villages are not marrying girls of this village,” Sarpanch Ramadhar Singh said.



As the tag makes the village ominous and ill-fated, sending a girl after her marriage in a ‘doli’ (palanquin), an auspicious event, cannot happen. But as the patriarchal system of our society works, the male members of the village face no such restriction in getting married.

This branding has forced many families to go out of the village and get their girls married.



“Around 80 marriages of the girls from our village have been performed in different parts of the district and state,” said Chatar Singh of the village. For example, Ganpat Dhanak had to go to Khurai (a town of Sagar) for daughter’s marriage. Such restrictions are just adding extra strain and more expenses for the bride’s family.

As Sarpanch Ramdhar Singh, the custom can be done away with if ten community panchayats of the area create a consensus among them.

“We will have to conduct a special pooja, take bath in the Ganga and then hold a feast,” he said. But the chances of such a consensus happening are very slim.

‘Parag’ is a very old “awful” custom of Bundelkhand, and is rarely practiced today.

“If it has still survived in some village or area, local authorities and people should come together to put an end to it,” Dr. Suresh Acharya, former head of the Hindi department at the Central University, Sagar, said.

District collector Alok Kumar Singh has promised to send his SDM to investigate the matter and has promised to talk to the villagers of the area to stop the evil practice. Also, Sagar MP, Laxmi Narayan Yadav talked about strongly opposing it and will personally intervene to make sure that this does not go on.

H/T: Hindustan Times