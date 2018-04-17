Pixar’s First Short By A Woman, Bao, Has Talking Dumplings Narrating The Upbringing Of Its Director

A wide-eyed woman leans forward as child-like wails emanate from her steamer. In it, she sees a small dumpling, crying like a newborn. Instead of running, as one would do in a situation if your food comes to life, the woman gently lifts the living delicacy and lovingly holds it close to her, a bond sealed instantly. That is the 20-second trailer for Bao, a short by Pixar Animation Studios, directed and storyboarded by Domee Shi.

The trailer for Pixar’s new short ‘Bao’ is fresh out of the steamer, and parcelled with spirited animation, is garnering plenty of excitement. All the more since it is to release alongside one of the decade’s most craved feature films, The Incredibles 2, on June 15! In a phone interview with The Hindu, Shi and producer Becky Neimann-Cobb shared, “When the short comes out, audiences will explore the ups and downs of the parent-child dynamics through the colourful, rich, and tasty lens of the Chinese immigrant community in Canada.”

Bao, which also means ‘treasure’, is a reflection of Shi’s own upbringing, and when Pixar took her pitch onboard, she couldn’t quite believe it, given it’s niche premise. It is also very close to Shi’s heart as she filmed her mother making dumplings to get the mirroring right in the film — from the dusting of the flour to the pinching of the parcels.

“I was born in Chongqing in southwest China and grew up in Toronto. Growing up, I’d eat my mom’s dumplings in one go,” she recalled, “so when we were recording her movements, I saw how much energy and skill went into perfecting each one, and the fact that I used to eat them so quickly made me feel so bad! So there was an understanding with my mother that grew from making the film.”

First-time director Shi, known to be a perfectionist, said that it took a year and a half to wrap up the production since the really talented artists they had on board were often working on other projects simultaneously. “Getting everything right down to the very movements did take a lot of time, but that was a challenge and great learning curve,” said Shi.

Neiman-Cobb hopped on board and having been in the industry for over a decade, lent her expertise in production streamlining and creativity to Shi with whom she’d worked with on Academy Award winner Inside Out. “It was a story I believe in and Domee, from the very beginning, had such a strong vision for the film,” said Cobb.

Composer Toby Chu has lent his composing skills to the project, and has weaved together a compelling combination of Oriental and Western tonalities that show the shifting emotional moods of the film. “When we showed Toby the storyboard, I saw his jaw drop and he said, ‘all right, where’s the camera? This is my life.’ The mixture of Chinese and Western instrumentals are a reminder that this is Chinatown in the West; that in itself was important to the storyline,” recalled Shi laughingly.

It’s common for shorts to be non-verbal, leaning towards vibrant visuals, expressive production design and a mesmeric score for its language, largely because they are concerned with the message and even style over box-office returns — and Bao looks to be no different.

But for Shi, Bao is more than a project, and she’s eager to see the world’s response to it, “Earlier I had mentioned that I was worried this story would be too niche, but I think the theme of growing up and leaving the nest can be applied to other cultures, too, and Pixar films tend to have that open honesty about them which I really love.”

With Bao, both Shi and Cobb hope for audiences to leave with a stronger sense of understanding towards families, as well as a little side dish, “I want people to take their moms out for a dumplings lunch after watching this,” quipped Shi.

Can’t wait for June 15!

H/T: The Hindu