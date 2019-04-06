Pitchfork’s Editor-In-Chief Puja Patel On How She Handles Her Work Being A Woman Of Colour In The US

It was in October 2015, that Condé Nast acquired Pitchfork- a digital music magazine which is known for being a game-changer in music journalism.

The website, which features music news, reviews, features, and rankings, got Puja Patel on board as its editor-in-chief last year. Puja got hooked on to the rhythms of Hindi film music while she was growing up to immigrant Indian parents in rural American suburbia outside Baltimore.

“I had an early obsession with trying to use music to understand other cultures, living in one where I wasn’t the same as everyone else,” says Patel. For her, music is a way to look into the way the world functions.

Being an Indian American woman, Patel is addressing the universal pressure that every woman of colour in a position of power faces – that they’re not only carrying their own hopes and ambitions but that of an entire population. But Patel says, “I need to remind myself every day that I don’t represent anything other than myself. What I can do is raise people up and I can be a voice of inclusivity for everyone.”

H/T: Vogue