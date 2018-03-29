Thursday, March 29 2018, 03:07:47
Pinkie Roshan Gives Her Grandsons Some Crazy Fitspiration While Working The Tyre Tirelessly

Flipping a heavy tyre as son Hrithik Roshan and grandchildren Hridhaan and Hrehaan watch, Pinkie Roshan gives some freaking healthy lifestyle goals to them. 

In a video shared by Hrithik Roshan on Instagram yesterday, we see super granny Pinkie Roshan setting some crazy fitspiration for her grandsons. The 64-year-old grandmother surely is a powerful example of a strong and healthy woman. And, as her grandson Hrehaan turned 12 yesterday, Pinkie’s grit and determination for a healthy lifestyle is probably the most inspirational gift to him.

When the grandmother becomes your grandest inspiration – you literally have no excuses! #Repost @pinkieroshan with @get_repost ・・・ My son#my grandsons#my audience#this morning

205.5k Likes, 654 Comments – Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on Instagram: “When the grandmother becomes your grandest inspiration – you literally have no excuses! #Repost…”

Pinkie’s the ball of energy when it comes to kicking some ass at the gym. Her love for working out can be seen on her Instagram page which is filled with super-inspiring videos.

Don’t believe me, just watch!

Deadlifts#string#power

274 Likes, 10 Comments – Pinkie Roshan (@pinkieroshan) on Instagram: “Deadlifts#string#power”

Instagram post by Pinkie Roshan * Dec 14, 2017 at 5:37pm UTC

158 Likes, 10 Comments – Pinkie Roshan (@pinkieroshan) on Instagram

Marikajohansan#ma#coach#

181 Likes, 4 Comments – Pinkie Roshan (@pinkieroshan) on Instagram: “Marikajohansan#ma#coach#”

