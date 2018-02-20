Pink City’s Gandhi Nagar Railway Station Becomes 1st In India To Be Run By An All-Women Team

The Gandhi Nagar railway station in Jaipur has become the first major railway station in the country to be run by an all-women team on Monday.

It is an important station, situated on the Jaipur-Delhi rail route with more than 50 trains passing through, of which 25 halt at the station. Every day, the station has a footfall of over 7,000 passengers. There are many colleges and coaching centers near the station, making it preferable to many women and students.

Currently, besides the women personnel of the railway protection force, there is a staff of 40 women at the station. According to Hindustan Times, the different posts where women have been appointed are points-women (who change the tracks), station manager, chief reservation supervisor, assistant reservation supervisor, inquiry counter and reservation clerk, and ticket checker.

The general manager of the North Western Railway Zone, TP Singh said, “This is a step towards empowering women to show that they too are capable of independently handling a major railway station.” He also inaugurated the station.

The station also has a sanitary pads vending machine installed, in association with Arushi, a non-government organisation. Along with that, closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV) have also been installed at the station and their feed will be monitored in real time.

Gandhi Nagar station master Angel Stella, said, “I joined Indian Railways a year back and now I have been transferred to Gandhi Nagar station in Jaipur from Phulera Junction.”

On being asked about handing an all-women team, she said, “It is not a big deal to handle men or women.”

H/T: Hindustan Times