Pierre Davis Becomes First Openly Transgender Creator To Present A Collection At NYFW

Los Angeles designer Pierre Davis has made history by becoming the first openly transgender creator to present a collection at New York Fashion Week. She made her debut this week in an event featuring trans models.

It had already been announced by the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) last month that Davis would be “making NYFW history” with her brand No Sesso.

Through her brand, Davis hopes to inspire “people to be more community-minded and to realize not everything is just about aesthetics or commerce.” Like she says, “It’s also about humanity.”

She also feels that it is important that “people of all intersectional identities are given a fighting chance regardless of their identity. The playing field isn’t level in the world, and it is even more difficult in fashion.”

“I am just humble and happy that I got to show at Fashion Week,” says Davis. Her agender brand No Sesso was launched in 2015 and has followers like R&B artists Kelela and Erykah Badu.

Look 1 from our #NYFW “Trust No Trade” A/W 19 Collection designer by @pierrehommes Photography by @hatnimlee Casting by @decorvm Styling by @mmmmylipshurt Makeup by @mimiquiquine; products by @narsissist Hair by @lilhunty_; products by @cutlersalon Shoes by @brothervellies 1,547 Likes, 6 Comments – NO SESSO (@nosessola) on Instagram: “Look 1 from our #NYFW “Trust No Trade” A/W 19 Collection designer by @pierrehommes Photography by…”

Davis refers to her collection as “chapters” (and not “seasons” like it’s traditionally done). For her NYFW chapter, she has curated a collection that transcends the sartorial fashion codes that perpetuate the ideas of gender heteronormativity. She says that her label is “very much an LA brand.” She adds, “We’re super-fun and easy to be around.”

