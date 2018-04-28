PickUp Campaign: IWB Takes Women Of The Ragpicking Community To A Police Station

Last time when IWB visited the nondescript lanes of the Bengali Muslim ragpicking settlement in Jaipur our mission was to introduce the PickUp campaign to them. We met the women of the community and discussed their issues at length.

We picked some women leaders during the visit and promised them to return soon. While discussing their problems we zeroed down to three core problems: finance management, law, and health.

We decided that we would first take them to a police station and introduce them to the nuances and workings of the system. Today was the D-day.

The instant I set foot in the lane, I met familiar faces all ready to greet me. “Namaste didi,” two of them said in unison. They had my heart all over again. They had actually been waiting for us all dressed and ready to go. Bismillah had put in extra efforts and had applied a magenta pink lipstick. She gave me a warm smile. I asked, “Are you all ready? Would you like to visit a police station today?”

Bismillah replied, “Han did ekdum ready. Bas chai peete hi chalet hain (yes, we are all set. Let’s move after having tea).” Even before she had finished her sentence, I was handed a Styrofoam glass of tea by someone and as I stepped back I realized that a chair had appeared from somewhere. I tried to recollect if I had ever been hosted with such warmth before.

Meanwhile, our team was there with the cabs. We got divided into groups and I set in a cab with three women from the community. I asked the cabbie to turn on the a.c. (You always have to ask even when it’s 43-degree Celsius!) As soon as he turned on the a.c., I noticed the childlike glee on the face of 40-year-old Raabiya Begum. Amused, I asked if I could click a selfie with her, the proposition made her so shy that she hid her face with a dupatta in response and then we both broke into peals of laughter. We had a gala time in the cab, to say the least.

But the instant we set foot in the police station their body language got tensed. We got them seated and they sat sans an iota of noise and I knew this much by then that it was quite uncharacteristic of them to be this quiet. They were scared of the unknown.

The women were hesitant in the beginning.

Soon the station CI Beena Singh along with her team joined us. She asked, “Do you have any questions to ask?” Her query was answered by a faint voice: “Pehli baar aae hein, pata hi nahi kya hota hai (It is our first visit here, we have no idea how it works).”

Observing their bewilderment, she initiated the conversation and asked, “Aap log lya karte ho(what is your profession?)”

As if suddenly faced with an embarrassment, one of them started stammering and explaining “Hum na kachra beenta hain. Pet ke liye karna hi padta hai ye sab hai (We are ragpickers. What else can be done we have to make ends meet).”

The CI sensed their hesitation and spoke, “Aap log sharminda kyu ho rahe hein? Imaandaari se kaam karne mein koi burai nahi hai (Why are you all getting embarrassed? There is nothing wrong with making an honest living).

She then explained to them how the system is there to help everyone equally. CI Singh said, “Whatever your problem is, be it domestic abuse, some accident, some troublesome neighbour, child abuse, molestation, etc., feel free to dial our toll free Number 100 and the police will reach you in no time.”

Turns out that they were not even aware of how potent the Number 100 is. One of them asked, “Kya number? 6? (What number? Is it six?)” CI Singh smiled and patiently and replied “100 ka note toh dekha hoga na bas wo yaad rakho wo hi number milana hai (You must all have seen an Rs. 100 note right? Remember that. That’s the number that you have to dial).” That indeed hit home.

She went on explaining, “If anybody bothers you while you are at work or there are instances of eve-teasing just dial 100 and if you don’t have a phone, ask anybody nearby to do that for you. It is toll-free.”

The women started sharing their problems when they were encouraged by CI Singh and her team.

CI Singh explained then that the process of filing an FIR is absolutely hassle-free and the women can even seek the help of the people present at the police station to draft one. She introduced them to the gharelu hinsa form or the domestic violence form and told them that if their husbands are bothering them, then this form will help them out. To this one of the women replied: Nahi madam pati to bhut achcha hai mera (No madam. My husband is very nice)” and even CI Singh broke into laughter, along with the rest of the women.

CI Singh couldn’t remain untouched by the warmth of these women.

Sakina then raised how some of their neighbours often bother them and threaten them against going to police by saying that they are more educated or have more money than them. To this, another officer Rachna replied, “We’ ll help the one who is right, not the one who is more powerful. Feel free to approach us and you will always be helped despite your financial or educational status.”

CI Singh took special care to tell women about the importance of being open with their kids. She told them that it is very important to teach children the difference between the right and wrong kind of touch and also advised them to create that kind of rapport with their kids that they always share with them if they are being wronged. “Establish a friendly rapport with your kids and find out quality time for them,” said CI Singh.

CI Singh told the women that unity is the key to empowerment.

CI Singh then gave them the key to an empowered existence. She said, “Sabse pehle sab mailaon ke ekjut hona padega (you all need to unite before anything else).” She added, “The instant you see that some other woman is being wronged, go and help her instead of being a silent spectator or inform the police. The day you support each other, empowerment would automatically follow.” “Yeh aap ekdum sahi bol rahi ho didi (you are absolutely right),” a woman replied.

The women got so comfortable with the environment at the police station that they were cracking jokes by the end.

By then they got comfortable in the atmosphere to the extent of cracking jokes. A feeling of accomplishment started building up in our team. This indeed was our aim. We wanted them to get comfortable in the atmosphere and realize that a police station is a place as approachable as any other. While we could have educated them about the laws, rules, and regulations at their homes, the idea was to inculcate a sense of confidence in them.

Then Salma said, “Jaankaari ke bina kaise aage badhe hum. Jaankaari hi nahi thi ab jake maloom pada. Agli baar se kuch bhi hota hai toh yahi aaungi (How do we move ahead without proper knowledge? We had no knowledge at all, now we have some. Now onwards if I ever get wronged, I will directly come to this police station).”

CI Singh replied with a smile, “Shabbash! Daro mat police se. Thane men bhut achche log hein madad krenge aur agar koi na kare to unke upar bhi bhut log baithe hein (Very good! Don’t be scared of the police. You will get proper help at the police station and if somebody refuses to listen to you then feel free to approach their seniors).

On that note we concluded the session and asked the CI and her team if they would like to get pictures clicked with us. They were more than happy to oblige. That is when one of the women came to me and said, “Didi ek ek photo hum sabko bhi milega na? Mein ise ghar lekar jaungi toh mera aadmi mujhse darega (Can you please give us all a copy of this picture? My husband would be scared of me when he sees this).” While I smiled, I understood at a deeper level what she meant and I promised her a copy.

As we all got ready to leave the police station Anvita went to them all and asked, “Sab samjh aaya na? Ab wapis jaakr baaki sabko bhi sikhaoge na jo bhi seekha (Did you understand everything? You will teach this to the rest of the community after you go back, right)?”

Raabiya Begum replied, “Sabko sikhaugi. Ek ek jane ko ek ek cheej bataungi (Yes, I will teach each and everything to each and everyone).”

We boarded the cabs to go back. Raabiya Begum somehow ended up in my car again. All of us kept quiet for a while, then I turned back and asked, “Kaisa laga?” she looked into my eyes and said earnestly “Bhut achcha, didi (It felt great).” I then asked, “Will you accompany us to the bank now?” She gave me a smile that suggested that she’d trust me with her life and said, “Kyu nahi chalungi didi (Why not! I’d certainly come).” I smiled back and raised one last question: “Ab lelun selfie (can I click a selfie now)?” The picture below should suffice as her answer:

