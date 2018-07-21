Pia Trivedi On That One Photo Shoot That Challenged Her Self-Confidence

Pia Trivedi felt like she was on the top of the world when she stepped into the bedazzling world of modelling at the young age of 15.

She shares in an interaction with Home Grown, “As a child, I would watch my sister strut her stuff on the runway and I truly loved what I saw. I knew then that I wanted to be a model and I was 15 when that dream came true. Starting off with Lakme India Fashion Week, I quickly moved on to doing shoots for magazine covers, being a VJ for Channel V, participating in reality shows, doing item songs and even a movie.”

But things quickly changed for her. She shares, “Initially, I didn’t have too many hangups about the industry, but a few years down the line I understood that the modelling industry had many more complicated layers to it than what met the eye.”

She recollects, “It started with the prestigious Kingfisher Swimsuit Calendar that I went on to do for two consecutive years. It was not just extremely overwhelming but also challenging and it made me realise many things about my body. I was very young and I had never done such a big shoot before and there I was in a swimsuit, nervously posing under the blazing sun. There was a particular shot I really struggled with and I got told off for it. I think that’s when things started changing for me.”

The incident shook Pia deeply. “It affected me deeply and I was hell-bent on proving my worth. I didn’t eat until my next shot which was a few days later just to make sure my body was in its best form. Although I did realize that it wasn’t the best thing to do, I really felt I had no other option.”

She expresses that there are certain things about modelling that one can only learn the hard way. “For example, posing, strutting on the runway, following choreography, learning how to do your make up, sacrificing food to nail that one shot and much more. Honestly, it isn’t easy to maintain that perfect look. Not too many people care and you have to go out of your way to fit the standards. I too had to put a lot of effort to fit into the industry,” she shares.

She thus makes her point, “The modelling world looks glamorous but it is extremely stressful — most of my years I have lived out of a suitcase and certainly being on the go constantly doesn’t make it easier to live up to these standards.”

Things just became tougher for Pia as the time progressed. She shares, “Getting older didn’t help. I was comparatively in good shape when I was young and even now I am by no means, ‘fat’. I really had to work hard to maintain myself. Diets, workouts had become an everyday part of life for me in order to avoid being in an uncomfortable situation. All the years of living like this definitely took a toll on my mental health and even though I realized the repercussions of the industry much later, I continue to fight the constant battle with myself of staying thin, unable to accept myself the way I am.”

“But it is a work in progress as I am trying to undo the years of modelling and living like a normal woman as far as my body goes; accepting graciously a woman’s curves,” she adds.

Pia expresses that though things are finally beginning to change in the industry, the progress is quite slow. She explains, “There are still unrealistic standards that one is required to fit into to truly make it big in this world.”

She has a message for all the women who admire and follow models, “Even though I am still coming to terms with my own individuality, all I would like to say to the girls and women watching us is, ‘love yourself, no matter what.’ Work out and stay healthy but love your body and have realistic goals for it. The damage we do to ourselves when we are young is really not worth it.”

H/T: Home Grown