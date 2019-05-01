Photojournalist Fabeha Monir Documents Lives Of The River-Gypsy Community In Bangladesh

Hailing from Bangladesh, photojournalist Fabeha Monir uses still images and videos to provide a multi-faceted storytelling experience to communicate meaningfully human emotions and their experiences.

With her work mostly focusing on violence against women, human rights issues, global poverty, social development, war and civil society, genocide, migration and forced exile, and oppression & dispossession in marginalized communities, Monir understood the power of photography when she once documented the story of a refugee family at the shore of the Aegean sea, and a woman tearfully pointing towards her camera said, “These photographs bear witness, the story of our suffering.”

While Monir regularly reports and photographs for a Norway-based daily newspaper Bistandsaktuelt on topics of aid and development, she has also been commissioned by non-profits such as Oxfam, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Traidcraft, Nobel Women Initiative, Water Aid, and H&M Foundation and Human Appeal, UK.

In her recent Instagram posts, Monir, through her photo series, shares the story of three girls from the river-gypsy community of Bangladesh known as Bede, who have for hundreds of years wandered along intricate waterways, selling trinkets, performing magic, charming snakes, training monkeys and healing people. Being a marginalized group, 98 percent of the community members live below the poverty line, and 95 percent are illiterate.

In search of a suitable place for living and in order to earn an income, most of the members of the Bede community travel from one place to another. And especially during the rainy season when there is abundant rainfall and the rivers are rising with water, the Bedes live on boats and travel to various places of Bangladesh plying their trade. In addition, most of the children from a young age are asked by their parents to help them in household chores and trade, and the girls are married by the age of 11 on average.

Sharing her story with Monir, 12-year-old Ratna (above) said: ‘This boat has always been our home. We have no land. Our one room boat has a tin roof. Five of us live here. It’s hard to sleep at night. That’s why my father stays awake at the bank of the river and catch fishes. I always wanted to go to school. But I can’t. I have to take care of my brother and sister when my mother goes to work. Once she used to treat village people. Now no one trusts her practices. So she wanders around villages for selling Tupperware. At night I have to be alert so no one can steal these. I never want to live on land. We are made for water.’

Fourteen-year-old Pakhi, whose ancestors were nomad, healer, and entertainers said: “Our only asset was our ability to do things to mesmerise people. My parents left their gypsy life when they could not manage to get food by their traditional performances. Now my father makes locks and keys. He can hardly earn 100 taka ($1) a day. But he can play five musical instruments and often bring his old friends at the bank of the river to practice what we are losing with time. He taught me how to sing, how to play the violin. All the girls of my age are married now. In our community education is a scares thing. I read in class six and I am fighting hard to study not only for me, but I am also studying for my father, for my mother, and for my tribe. They don’t understand how harmful is child marriage, why vaccination is important for children. I want to become a teacher someday and teach our girls. I will also sing and will play the violin. I will keep my ancestors honor alive.”

Having dropped out of many classes due to the constant change of place, 11-year-old Sadia shared, “My classmates are younger than me. After joining the school, at first, I felt uneasy to go to my class. But then my sister told me this insult is nothing compare to what I will face if I end up being illiterate. She said if I can’t read or write after growing up it would be the real humiliation. But I find it very hard to stay at school. Girls call me a gypsy and gave me names. I don’t show my sadness or frustration. I am trying to be honest and explain to them what kind of people we are. Why we travel and do things that other people don’t do. But it’s hard to explain. There is no information in my books about our people. And my friends who never left their houses ever, find my stories and experiences utterly strange.”