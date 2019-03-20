Photographers Show How Fear Of Harassment Makes The Festival Of Colours A #BlackAndWhiteHoli For Women

It is Holi tomorrow, ‘Yay!’ for you but I will be forced to sit in my house or, if I do play Holi, I’ll have to be hyper alert to protect myself from unwanted touches in the guise of ‘Bura na mano Holi hai.’ Wondering who am I? I am every girl who returned home with her clothes splattered with semen-filled balloons, I am that girl who loves colors but wants to run from those perverts who will touch her without permission and molest her in the garb of celebrating the festival. I am that girl who exists even if you, living blissfully in your bubble of safety, think she doesn’t.

I have often come across women who straight out deny that there exists a darker side to this bright day of colours. You have never been molested or abused, thus you have an untarnished view of this festival? Good for you that you never have to think ‘Should I play Holi, is it worth the humiliation that I may or may not have to face?’ But what about the ones who cross the streets in fear on this day, the ones who come home drenched in colours, in tears, as they recount to their horrified family how a stranger grabbed their breasts on the pretext of colouring them?

Devoid of colours, that’s what this festival is to countless women across the nation- a reality that Indian Women Blog is presenting in its campaign #BlackAndWhiteHoli, where we invited photographers across India to share monochrome pictures of Holi. Contributing towards making Holi a safer festival for women, these pictures depict that dark side of Holi we refuse to accept but which, sadly, exists.