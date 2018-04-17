Photographer Sujatro Ghosh Solved Our Cow-rious Case Of Women Posing In The Streets With Masks On

I was moo-ved by Photographer Sujatro Ghosh’s latest photo project that shows Indian women reclaiming public places which, sadly, are considered a ‘man’s spot’ in India.

Wearing huge Cow masks, Sujatro collaborated with anonymous women to adapt a Jersey-cow-makeover so they could ‘moo’ in public asking if the Indian women are as safe as the Holy Indian cows.

What an udderly brilliant idea, eh?!

Intrigued, I approached the man to tell me how he is being able to hit the bull’s eye (literally) with this series. Read on!

During an interview, you mentioned that some of your friends denied becoming a part of this project. What were their inhibitions?

When I first put my idea in front of some of my girlfriends, I received a good response except a couple of them who probably didn’t understand my motive. Most certainly, they were shy of posing in the public. Nevertheless, I respected the decision and didn’t force any of them.

Did their perception change after your work was picked up by the social media?

Yes, now that they are clear about the vision, they want me to capture their cow-portraits. I am glad my voice has reached to places as I’ve been receiving messages of women from around the world.

So are you planning to travel and meet these women to photograph them?

Only if I have enough money. I have requested people to crowdfund, let’s see. I am excited to take this project beyond the Indian boundary.

Though you’ve kept the identity of your muses anonymous, did any one of them willingly post their picture on social media?

Yes, some of them have made it their profile picture!

That’s happy news. This shows how powerful they find your initiative.

Absolutely, and this very thought keeps me going.

I am sure you dealt with many nasty stares while shooting. Did you react or simply ignored them?

There were all sorts of people who would surround my women subjects to see what we were trying to do. Some would laugh, other curious ones would question. However, I was more than happy sharing the idea behind the shoot with onlookers.

On this note, are you facing any kind of threats or online trolls?

Instagram is mostly full of people who admire art and they follow only those whose artwork they get inspired from. Facebook is more personal compared to Instagram. On the other hand, Twitter can get quite filthy. There the voices tend to get vicious. This one time a man tweeted to me – “Come, visit Jama Masjid someday, and I will slaughter you and all your subjects. Let your mother see your meat and cry.”

But you, in no way, are attacking any religion or community.

Exactly, my point. Wherever I have posted these pictures, I have clearly mentioned: “In my country, cows are more important than a woman’s life with more security. (Reference: Majority of Hindus believe cow as their holy animal and they worship it though Majority of Muslims consume it as a part of their daily meal.) The debate is never ending “Whether to consume or worship it” but gaining political benefits out of it is wrong. Why not let the people decide what they want to consume.”

Silently clicking the pictures and letting them float on the internet on their own show the impact of Peaceful Protests. Doesn’t it?

I think Peaceful Protests are one of the best ways to deal with religious and political issues. Physically, you can neither reach out to so many people nor can you get into the stone-fights. I mean, I cannot. I think social media is a great tool to make a Peaceful Protest work out.

With this, I hope Cow-fie becomes a thing?

I know, right?

In your Instagram bio, you have specifically mentioned that you’re a Feminist Artist. Why is it required?

So that people can see my work and understand the need of the hour. Everyone should be a feminist and I am lucky to have been able to express it through my artwork. By rising women-related issues, I am able to hold impactful dialogues with my audience. I am only trying to contribute in my own way, you see.

Are you planning to do a project supporting other suppressed genders, too?

I have worked with the LGBTQ community in the past with activist Rudrani Chhetri. I hope to collaborate with similar-minded people so we can collectively come up with a brilliant idea that has the power to reach the masses.

Lastly, which book are you currently reading or which artist’s artwork are you currently obsessing over?

My all-time favorite is a video called ‘Semiotics of the Kitchen.’ It is a feminist parody video talking about traditional women’s roles in modern society. It was performed by my favorite Martha Rosler back in 1975.

[Note: If you wish to support Sujatro who’s trying to contribute to the Indian feminist movement in his own way, here’s the crowdfunding link.]

This article was first published on July 4, 2017.