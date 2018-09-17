Photographer Sebastian Sardi Captures Life-Threatening Risks Of Miners In Jharkhand In Black Diamond

Swedish photographer Sebastian Sardi has chronicled the risks that workers – men, women, and children put their lives into in the coal mines of Jharkhand. The pictures will be featured in his latest coffee-table book titled Black Diamond, which is set to be released in November.

Black Diamond is a project focusing on mines and lives of miners begun by the photographer in the year 2008 when he came across a news piece that spoke about deaths due to mining in China. According to the report, an official statement on the number of deaths was incorrect and the actual figures were in fact much higher. What bothered Sardi most about the article though was the absence of photographs.

He then visited the Datong mines in China to get a clearer picture. The visit to China piqued Sardi’s interest in mining conditions around the world, which spurred him to travel to mines in Kazakhstan and Russia before finally making his way to Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district (known as the coal capital of India) in 2014.

Sardi has beautifully captured the men, women, and children in Jharkhand, who risk their lives to mine coal amid underground fires and toxic, gas-filled air.

“When I first visited Jharia (a town near Dhanbad in Jharkhand), I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” said Sardi to Scroll.in. He added, “The village was literally on fire and the ground beneath me was burning. Flames and toxic gases were oozing out from holes everywhere. I saw trees, roads, and houses slowly being swallowed up through the cracks of burning pits and open flames. Children were playing in this apocalyptic landscape and people were living in houses next to holes that looked like gates to hell.”

Though many Indians are aware of the fires, not so many others know that the 280-square-km coal field is the site of at least 70 blazes – at least one of which has been burning for just over a century.

On his first trip, Sardi stayed in Dhanbad town for a couple of weeks. He travelled to Jharia every day with a local translator, who introduced the photographer to the miners. Over the next four years, he returned to Jharia several times to photograph residents living amid the burning coal fields.

For Sardi, the mines of Jharia stood out when compared to all the others he’d visited. “I feel, because India is so densely populated, the mines, the workers, the people, everyday life, all occur at the very same location,” said the 35-year-old photographer. “It merges the elements of human lives, environment, labour and struggle in a way that just captivated me and made me want to do something. And since photography is my medium, this is the result,” he added.

Sardi’s photographs vividly capture the lives of the people who live and work in the toxic conditions every day. In one of the photographs, a little girl called Kumkum is hard at work. “She was collecting bits of coal together with her friends and family at the dumping site of the mine which is close to the village where she lives,” he said. He continued, “The picture was taken high up on the edge of the site that is very steep. [That is] where the villagers and children get the coal from, constantly climbing up and down. It’s quite dangerous, to say the least.”

Kumkum

The blazing fire was often used by the local men and women to keep themselves warm at night, unaware of the toxic gases that they inhaled. “I heard stories about people dying in their sleep as their houses collapsed in the middle of the night after huge cracks opened up in the ground, yet [the others] remain here, working and living,” he said.

From his photographs, Sardi hopes to make his viewers question not only the harmful impact mindless coal mining has on the environment, but also the power politics at play. He says the miners have a strong sense of resentment against the mining companies. They believe the companies are deliberately letting the fires keep burning as a tactic to force the miners to move away from their settlements so that the mining fields can be expanded.

It took several meetings for the miners to begin to open up to Sardi. They told him about their families, their housing problems, their precarious financial state and the injuries they have suffered. “Many talked about the experience of relocating to other places and the distances they travel to get to the local markets and doctors,” he said. “We would have light-hearted conversations too, about food, drinking, football and sometimes about love and marriage.”

Miner Beladur Kumar

Amidst all the challenges, Sardi said that the miners take great pride in their work. “I feel, underneath the dirt and coal dust, in the faces of these hardworking men, women, and children, there is beauty and grace and I hope my photographs portray that,” said the photographer.

These images will be part of a coffee-table book, titled Black Diamond, to be released in November.

H/T: Scroll.in

Pictures Courtesy: Scroll.in