Photographer Saumya Khandewal On Gender Roles That Limit Opportunities

Since the medium’s inception, women have been a part of the photography industry. While they have not been credited with the invention, they have played a significant role in working alongside the pioneers. However, despite the steady increase in the number of women working in the photography field over the last few decades, the industry majorly remains a male-dominated domain.

To celebrate women and their contribution to the industry, NatGeo, on International Women’s Day 2019, collected images and thoughts of women photographers around the world about the gender roles that limit their opportunities.

One among them was Saumya Khandelwal, a photographer who has been a recipient of the Getty Images Instagram Grant 2017 and National Foundation of India Award for her documentation of the lives of child brides in Shravasti, India. Talking about the challenges women photographers face, Saumya shared, “In India, there are two kinds of photographers: one is a photographer and the other is a woman photographer. Often, when an opening occurs or assignment arises, and if the photo editors are looking for photographers, they are looking for men. Unless it is explicitly stated that they need a woman photographer, often due to the specific requirement of the story, they don’t proactively go on a lookout for women.”