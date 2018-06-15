Photographer Roshini Kumar Launches Art Magazine That Talks About Self-Love & Equality

Fashion Photographer Roshini Kumar caught the art world’s attention when her self-portraits went viral. As a bone cancer survivor, she captured her beauty by showing-off bare skin covered with stretch marks and a bald head. “I want my photo shoots to represent the taboos that our society finds awkward. Bringing it out in pictures is the best way to put it out there,” she told us a couple of years ago.

As Roshini continues to astonish us with her bold photo themes every now and then, we manage to get a sneak-peek into her latest project – Revolution Magazine which is an uncensored, body-positive fashion and art magazine in which she plans to feature stories (interviews and art projects) promoting self-love, body-positivity, sex education, equality, while supporting the LGBTQ+ community. She reveals, “The magazine will contain creative fashion editorials, illustrations, interviews with artists and all sorts of creative people, photographers, body positive activists, etc. Since this month is celebrated as the Pride month across the globe, I’m dedicating the initial editorial work to recognise talent from the community and hence, the first issue will see stories of some fabulous Drag Queens who I shot with recently.”

(Suruj Rajkhowa, Randy Scarhol, Divya Roop)

Roshini is currently supported by those who believe in the magazine’s mission. Thanks to the collaborations (with artists, illustrators, and writers) that she’s gotten hold of in the last few days, she doesn’t have to spend too much from her pocket in the making of Revolution Magazine.

Speaking of commercialising the magazine and making it available for the mass, the Mumbai-based Photographer says, “For now, it’s going to be an online publication. Based on the response that the first issue receives I’ll decide if it needs a printed version, as well.”

Just like her powerful photo projects, Roshini plans to keep her magazine uncensored. The words will not be minced in the interviews and the pictures won’t be blurred or Photoshopped. “The platter will be original af and I won’t care a bit if the majority seems to have a problem with it. I am pretty sure that there is a niche that wants to read Revolution Magazine,” affirms the neon-haired artist.

She’s now inviting people to send her stories about struggling with body-related issues, bullying, mental health, or any other kind of societal pressure. She is excited to dedicate a few pages of the magazine to such DMs and emails she often receives from the complete strangers. “Anyone can send me uncensored write-ups and pictures anonymously. From a story of how one has overcome the fear of coming out to giving zero f*cks about the way he/she/they dress up, I will publish it all. Apart from this, I will also have a Q&A section where a Counselor will answer the queries related to mental health,” the Photographer signs off.