Photographer Pankaj Dahalia On Capturing “Scarred Smiles” Of Acid Attack Survivors

Photographer Pankaj Dahalia had just made his foray into the world of theatre some three years ago when a play on acid attack survivors left a rather haunting impact on him. He found himself consumed by the topic.

While the courage and resilience of these victims left him in absolute awe, it was the lack of facilities and awareness around the medical measures in these cases that kept troubling him. As he further went on researching the stories, Pankaj got into the depth of their problems and struggles and yet how they managed to brave it all with their smiles.

He eventually learned about Sheroes, the restaurant run by acid attack survivors and how they were struggling to make ends meet owing to a paucity of funds. While he had long pondered upon the idea of conducting a photo shoot with acid attack survivors, the story of Sheroes made him realise that the time had come to put it into implementation and thus the photo series Scarred Smiles was born.

While he keeps exploring topics like racism, mental health, and sexuality, Pankaj believes that this concept is rather unique and special in the sense that it “brings out the essence of a one-to-one interaction between people and acid attack victims and how they have made their ‘scarred smiles’ a part of their life, in a way that their purpose is not governed by it.”

However, there are more than one reasons why the project is really close to his heart. Pankaj had initially conceived the idea of this project after his interaction with a very dear friend Rakshita on the same issue. Unfortunately, she lost her life in an accident a year and a half ago.

“We really connected on the issue. Ever since she passed away, I really wanted to do it for her. So yes, this one’s for you Rakshita. Rest in peace,” he says.

Here are the pictures of the acid attack survivors along with their pictures as shared by Pankaj:

Rukaiya: The brave mother who loves getting clicked

“When I asked her to tell me about something that she loves the most in her life, it took her only a split-second to name her son. Her son dreams of becoming a doctor and all she wants is to see him become a successful man,” says Pankaj.

It is not the attack that disturbs Rukaiya but the fact that she can’t give a lot of time to her son anymore. “Ab toh mujhse zayda uske Nana-Nani usse pyaar karte hain. Aur ab toh aadat si ho gayi hai, dur rehne ki,” she tells Pankaj.





Neetu: The gifted artist

“Neetu is gifted with the talent of painting and singing. She has become really strong from within as time passed since the attack. She loves singing the most, though she hardly gets time to listen to music and she often gets bored of a song really soon.”



Geeta Aunty: The wise one

“One cannot miss the sight of Geeta Maa, the eldest of all. Geeta aunty is a very strong and brave woman who has stood against all the odds in her life despite whatever happened. She has not let her past define her and continues to spread joy. She has been associated with Sheroes for a better life of herself and for her family, where she is respected and loved like a mother.”



Rupa: The confident one

“Rupa is a confident woman, who walks and conducts herself with utmost grace, is jovial, and down to earth. Rupa has her goals clear and her head set straight in the right direction to stop acid attacks and make people more aware of it.”



Bala: The generous one

Bala’s biggest regret is that she was attacked by mistake. She tells Pankaj that “before the attack she never liked to get her pictures clicked, but now she loves each her photo. Somehow she has that confidence in her now. Bala gave me two extra Roti’s while I had lunch at Sheroes, one extra than what they serve usually and said, “Meri taraf se ek extra kha lo.”



Madhu: The chirpy one

“Madhu ji loves to get her pictures clicked. She was really excited like a little girl for this shoot.

In our conversation, she told me about how she has lately been worried about her husband’s job. She is the chirpy and joyous one and says, “Mujhe khush rehna pasand hai.”

Picture Courtesy: Pankaj Dahalia