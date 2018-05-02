Photographer Deepti Asthana Captures The Life Of Saltpan Workers In Gujarat

“My father says, ‘I am not going to keep you, if you don’t work’,” says Bharti. One of the children of saltpan workers in Mithapur, on the western tip of Gujarat. Bharti has a life of drudgery ahead that wouldn’t even end with her death.

Just like all other children of the saltpan workers in Mithapur, Bharti has never been to a school and never will. There circulates a saying in Mithapur, “If you are a saltpan worker, you either die of gangrene or tuberculosis or you go blind.”

The saying finds its origins in one of the many occupational hazards that the saltpan workers are used to now. A typical day in their lives starts rather early as they have to reach the plant by 3 a.m. where they go on working till midday. When the sun shines brightly on the white sand, the impact is almost blinding.

Apart from this, the long exposure to sun chars their skin. The pain is endless and their health deteriorates every day. Sadly even death doesn’t put an end to the pain. Their hands and feet do not burn when cremated owing to the high exposure to salt. The limbs are thus buried separately with salt so that they can undergo natural decomposition.

The average lifespan here is low ranging somewhere from 50-60 years. The wages of the workers are meagre despite the millions that their employers earn.

Here are some more stunning pictures captured by Deepti Asthana which poignantly encapsulate the lives of saltpan workers in Mithapur:

H/T: Scroll