Photographer Arjun Kamath Talks About The Need For Us To Be More Open Minded And Inclusive As A Society

Has it ever happened to you that you had a purpose and you steered ahead with it, but the journey instead took you to some other destination? Now it may sound a little too insanely profound, but I’ll tell you why I’m taking this road to tell you about what happened today.

It is ‘International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia’ tomorrow, and IWB has decided to bring forth the many heard issues, as well as those that still remain unheard of, that the LGBTQ community has to face. And for the same we got in touch with artists, activists and others who either belong or are associated with the said communities.

Two years ago, a photo project ‘Coming Out’ had come out, and as I recollect, with it had come out many real stories! What am I talking about? A phenomenal visual storyteller and photographer, Arjun Kamath’s take on a lesbian couple’s love story through photographs! He showed it beautifully but without beautifying it unnecessarily, a powerful photo story, it also brought to surface the perception that a large part of our society still holds for the LGBTQ community.



And so I called Arjun to dig a bit into his experience and gather some insights. Getting back to the road I mentioned to you in the beginning, here walks in its relevance.

Arjun is a photographer whose photo documentaries if you will see, with an open mind (mind you), you will find yourself looking at something beyond what the visuals have to offer. And in that will reflect his thoughts, and clear intention of what he as an artist is trying to say.

While studying film-making in LA, Arjun had friends who were gay, and it was all pretty normal. But there were things he observed and which he gathered from their lives that he thought of addressing through his art. “I had friends who were gay and leading comfortable lives but then there were also who weren’t able to. One of them was gay but because of not being able to open up, was married to a person of opposite sex. I am not an activist, but I chose to talk about the said cause because I felt for it. It is disheartening to see that the society’s lack of acceptance restricts many lives from blossoming.”

And being able to resonate with his ideology, I agreed when he said that as much as we say that we don’t care but at the end of the day we are to live with the same society, and it is must that we make ourselves and others understand the importance of accepting people for how they are. “You need not support, but don’t condemn someone for their choice. Whether from LGBTQ community or not, every individual needs and deserves an open environment to express. It is a long road, but we need to keep working towards nullifying the existence of many unfair biases.”

Arjun received a lot of praise and love for his photo series, and a lot of people wrote to him expressing how his visual story made things a bit easier for them. And while it did made him feel like his purpose got met to some extent, but that didn’t blindfold him from the reality. “With the advent of social media, every person has got a voice, and though it has its positives but there are just as many negatives, too. The discouragement that flows in, regardless of the intention with which you have created something, may not ceases you from continuing to do what you do, but it certainly restricts you. And at some point also kills the joy and hope of the artist.”

“That said, I am not going to stop from doing what I do. But art should be able to thrive fearlessly, and for that to happen, people need to be more accepting.”

And speaking about it, you need to check out this another photo project of Arjun, ‘ The Awakening‘, which, too, speaks of an important social issue. What he intended to show through it was the ‘need of women safety’ and people objectified his work of art and called it ‘rape porn‘. Like seriously.

And then there’s one of his current photo series that express his thoughts on ‘peaceful coexistence’ and his questions on ‘curiosity’!

Talking to him I was thinking about how as an individual and also collectively as a society, we need to become more open minded, and especially with regard to art. It is supposed to be a means of one’s creative outlet, a medium through which one can express ideas and thoughts – doesn’t criticising and questioning that comment on our mental blocks?

The below shared Instagram post reads – “We have a deeply curious nature—you, me, all of us. If you’re a curious person, shouldn’t you also be curious about curiosity itself? Yes, most certainly. The funny thing is, more often than not, we’re curious about the minor tittle-tattle in our lives. For example, our curiosity can have us doing unproductive things, like inquiring about people we may never meet or even researching places we may never visit. However, at times curiosity is useful and can help us stay connected with our inner core, our roots. If used as a guiding light, it can pave the way for us to embrace our origin, customs and traditions in a new and better way.

For instance, most married Indian women apply the sindoor to their forehead. While some of us think it’s necessary, others would rather let their actions speak instead of painting their forehead. Fair enough; it’s an individual choice, and we must respect that. However, the question remains: why do it at all? Historians have traced the origin of the Indian sindoor back to the Harappan civilization, where it was applied along the partition of a woman’s hair and was a symbol of her being married. Hence, unless driven by curiosity, in 2018 we’d never be unable to understand the value of the sindoor. Therefore, curiosity is like a double-edged sword that can be informative and, at times, an unnecessary burden, depending on how curious we are.”

If reading this tells you about that the artist is trying to take a sexist route, then well, we really need to think again, and perhaps take a good look within, too. We see what we want to see, as they say. But really, is it all about just finding things to criticize as we see the thread of negative comments trailing this post. It is okay if someone’s thoughts don’t match with the way you perceive things – it doesn’t always have to be about right and wrong. And if you are with me on this, you’d agree that it instead opens for you to learn new things and understand others’ perspectives. Isn’t that what art is all about?

And since we are thinking about it, that’s exactly what the LGBTQ community, too, hopes to receive from the society – involvement, acceptance, and peace.