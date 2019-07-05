Photographer Akhila Chronicles Life Of Active Women To Show ‘Fierce’ Power Of Self Time

The quality of being fierce has less to do with your physical strength and more to do with your attitude – the mental strength and the confidence that you exude. Thanks to my mum, this is the understanding I have carried within and acted upon my entire life. And Akhila Vijayaraghavan’s project ‘Fierce’ is the perfect embodiment of the said ideology. Let’s find out how!

An environmental consultant, a photographer, a fitness enthusiast – I have varied ways to introduce to you who Akhila is and what she does, but ‘Fierce’ is what describes her the best. And from a very personal space has transpired her social photography project that explores stories of women through the lens of fitness and highlights the need of promoting body positivity and defying gender stereotypes.

Having interacted with 30 women so far, a part of this on-going project was displayed at the Chennai Photo Biennale 2019, where in a conversation with News Today, Akhila shared, “It was a combination of several narratives that prompted me to take this up. First the modern wave of feminism portrayed in popular media challenges womanhood which is empowering and disruptive. I wanted to see if I can change it through photography by juxtaposing it with subjects like body image, mental health, and harassment and bring a nuance to the narrative.”

And here are the excerpts from my conversation with Akhila:

Tell me about the first story that inspired ‘Fierce’ – where did it all start?

I started the project in 2017. The idea was to put out more positive content about women, stories that would portray them not as victims, but strong individuals. Fierce is broadly about exploring stories of women through their relationship with exercise. I have always been an active person; working out makes me feel fantastic, and has improved my self-perception. Through Fierce, I wanted to find out if other women also feel the same about it.

The perception that a fit body is synonymous to a thin body kills the very concept of body positivity. Tell us about your findings in this regard.

It is all about how you perceive yourself. For a lot of people the realization that an active life has more to do with how they feel than how they look sinks in while on the journey. Weight may be an undeniable component, but it is not the only chase, the end all – be all of exercise regime. And goals may vary from person to person, but as you proceed, you find yourself setting new and more challenging goals, instead of having weight loss as the only continuous bribe.

What is your approach when interacting with women for ‘Fierce’?

Some I met through gym, some were whom I knew personally, through social media; it was a combination. I didn’t have any fix criteria, as long as they would be willing to talk. And being involved in a fancy fitness activity wasn’t a necessary parameter either. Walking, working out at a gym, swimming, running, or playing any sport, the key (and only requirement) is to be regular at it, to be committed to self.

How are the visual ideas of being “fit” re-imagined in the project?

Visual perception does not matter, what is important is to try. When you step out, when you read more, you find that a lot of other women are experiencing similar things, and that accounts for a positive change in the way you perceive your body. Dealing with feelings in isolation can make you feel very alone, and it intensifies the belief that you are the only going through a particular something.

Do you think an Indian woman’s life struggles – the compromises and adjustments she makes for her family – extend into her fitness story too?

I felt that it was the opposite; they appeared to be rather possessive about it, and especially married women. They see it as the time they allocate for themselves, for self-care, as mental therapy, or simply their ‘me time’. But it certainly was difficult for them initially; to be determined to set aside a time in between the family demands and not give in to the initial setbacks in setting a routine.

At this point, I’m curious to know about your ‘Fierce’ story?

Funnily, no one has asked me this before; this project has been quite personal for me, coming from a place where I wasn’t very comfortable with my own body. While growing up, I had body confidence issues, and it has affected me in many ways. But there came a point when I got fed up and decided to do something. There always was inkling, and exercise and sports played a huge role.

I learnt about athletic targets as opposed to aesthetic; that it isn’t about ‘losing 5 or 10 kg’, but about ‘having x number of weeks to get a target’. This shift in perception and the mental clarity it brought helped me a great deal, the downs are not so down anymore. Though it would have helped greatly if there were stories about body positivity in media as there are now – it wouldn’t have felt so alone. So the project does come from a fairly personal space, but that is not the only focus.

Can fitness act as an aid in helping women conquer the urban spaces?

When I started off with the series, I did want it to be as one of the focuses. The harassment women have to face, the stares, the safety issues, how even the choice of clothes gets affected because of people around. And after listening to some of the stories, I learnt that these reasons play a major role in why women find confidence in being a part of group activities. We are far from conquering urban spaces per se; it is only in the neighbourhood of urban cities, more so in the socially upward ones, that women have it little easier and comfortable to indulge in fitness activity, wearing clothes of their choice. But in a different neighbourhood, the scenario will be very different. Exposure and change in attitude is what is needed, because a lot of times it is not only men but also older women that make things difficult and odd for women.

You also hold the position of an environmental consultant; does that profile of yours mingle with photographer any manner?

Not really. They are two different things; one being my 9 to 5 job and the other my long term hobby. But before Fierce, I never photographed people, I was more into capturing wildlife, nature, life on the streets, and likes.

But if you could share from your expertise, some tips to combat the current water crisis at an individual level?

Couple of things can be done at the individual level, like installing low floor showerhead in the bathroom, or not using shower at all and instead making use of a bucket. Basic rainwater harvesting can be practiced, even if it is about keeping a drum outside; the stored water can be used to for outside purposes, for cleaning cars etc. But by and large, individual attempts are one thing; government needs to take up water issues. India is not a water-starved country – this crisis is a result of badly managed water. It needs to be tackled at local level, and solutions have to come from the state governments.