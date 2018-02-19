Photographer Aditya Singh Takes Us To His Backyard For A Perfect Click Of Tigers

There is nothing like the thrill of walking through the forest, looking for a tiger and knowing they could be watching you already. Sounds a little scary right? Well, not for Aditya Singh a.k.a. Dicky Singh, the wildlife photographer, for whom Ranthambhore is his second home.

It is more than two decades that Dicky has been doing wildlife photography. But it seems like tigers are the closest to his heart and give him the inspiration. Despite having a background in science, an engineers degree and joining the Indian Civil services, he ultimately realised that it was the forests amongst the wildlife, is where he actually belongs. Dicky left the civil services and moved to Ranthambore in early 1998. Since then, he has worked on a number of wildlife documentaries, photography, and conservation project.

For Dicky, Ranthambore tigers are like his family. Since he moved there with his wife, it is like he has been living with tigers in his backyard. His recent solo show in Delhi, curated by Laura Williams, displayed his unique experiences.

Experts from the interview:

Tell us about your love for tigers. What did inspire you to do research and take photographs of this ferocious animal?

I have been living in Ranthambore for more than two decades now and tigers are actually there in my backyard so I see them very often. I started working as a field assistant for a BBC Wildlife Division documentary on tigers, in 1999. It had being filmed for over 200 days and one of my major jobs was to take stills of all the tigers that were being documented and make profiles on individual tigers. That was my first serious photography assignment and since then tigers have been with me.

Do you have a favorite click from your enormous collection? Would you like to share it?

There are quite a few of them, doing it for 20 years I really cannot pinpoint any single. But it is amazing how you capture a cub in your lense and then they grow up to become mothers and have cubs. So I have pictured many tigers as cubs and then even their cubs. They are like a family to me. They all have names and it’s not really difficult identifying them once you know the trick. The strips of the Tigers are like fingerprints of humans. No two tigers will have the same stripe pattern.

Tell us about your first experience as a wildlife photographer.

First one was in 1984 when I was in school and went to spend a month in Ranthambore. One month is a long time and as the time was passing, I got more and more involved with the wildlife there. Since then wildlife photography has been my passion. I had been a wildlife observer for 15 years before I got my first camera. Some of my earliest pictures were more of documentation and one of the most exciting ones was the profiling of tigers in Ranthambhore between 1999 and 2000 for a documentary film on tigers by the BBC Wildlife Division.

Did you make friends with any tiger? Who is your Stripy BFF?

There is one Tigress called ‘Noor’ and I have been closely observing her for nine years now. She is magnificent. I had taken pictures of her when she was a cub and now, she has three of her own cubs. We will also be publishing a book on her around September or October this year.

How do you think animal-human conflicts can be turned into animal-human interaction?

It is a rather difficult thing to do because the human population around the wild areas is growing rapidly. There is no clearcut solution as such. However, fortunately, Indians have very high cultural tolerance for wild animals. The conflicts between humans and animals are different in different areas. The biggest conflict is with the grazing animals and not the predators. The herbivorous animals eat up crops in the fields. In order to protect the crops, farmers take actions that harm these grazing animals. They put electric fences around the field or kill the animals who enter the field.

Do you believe that wildlife tourism can be a conservation method?

Wildlife tourism is growing at a phenomenal rate. If it is managed well, it can be a great conservation management tool too. More tourist is more revenue for wildlife. Basically, tourism needs to be informative and controlled. Some of the parks are managing the tourism quite well. They have strict guidelines for the tourists. Ten years ago, wildlife tourism was not so popular in India, eventually, things are falling into place and becoming better. Wildlife policies that are already there are good enough for tourists, wildlife as well as the animals. It is just that it needs to be implemented in a better way.

We are sure you have stories to tell about your hideouts while hunting for one perfect click.

One of the most interesting and probably the toughest photographs that I took were of a Snow Leopard. The snow leopard was high on my wishlist for a long time. I got the opportunity to spot one in 2011 in Spiti valley. Unfortunately, I could not even get a single usable shot and also I did not own a camera that time. Then in 2014, I planned a trip to Ladakh, with my brother Vikram’s company Wild World India and a close friend P Senthil. It got us 2-3 days to get accustomed to the weather conditions at an altitude of 3500 meters. Vikram had just bought a super Swarovski ATX 30-70×95 spotting scope that Sanjay carried to Leh – the best piece of equipment that we had on the trip.

Snow Leopard is called Shan in Ladakh. While our search for Shan continued, we saw many blue sheep and regional birds, but the leopard was nowhere in sight. After almost 6 days, we hit a mini jackpot. The guides were informed about spotting Shan nearby. We quickly set up our tripods and we were literally on a frozen river, hanging on to stay steady on the slippery ice. It was really cold, the metal Wimberly ball head, lens and camera were freezing. Somehow in those extreme conditions, we managed to get a few shots of the snow leopard. I think this was one of the most difficult and exciting shots for me.

Do you think more women can be recruited as forest guards?

There are a lot of women forest guards right now and they are doing an awesome job. Almost every state is demanding recruitment of women forest guards.

Generally speaking, a lot of women are in the middle of a man-animal conflict in India. Women in rural India around protected areas are mostly in charge of collecting firewood, water, fodder for cattle etc. and such activities do push them into man-animal conflict. But lately, the forest guards are ensuring to stop these conflicts by stopping such encroachments. Wildlife is ideally to be left alone and only in extreme cases does the Forest Department interfere.

Urban areas are very disconnected from nature. What can be done to establish re-connection?

Many Urban dwellers have forgotten that they are an integral part of nature. They do pretend to be disconnected from nature even though they are a part of the natural system. Nature knows no boundaries. There is an urgent need to drill this fact in every urban dweller’s head. Awareness about nature needs to be created across all ages and all walks of life. Incidentally, the younger generation is far more aware of environmental issues than the elders and this is mainly because environmental education has been a part of education for the last decade or so.

After tigers, what is the most photographed animal by you?

Common langurs are one of my favourite subjects and I have thousands of pictures of them. It does help that I can find them all around where I live.

If taken a tour of your den, what type of pictures we will get to see?

I like to photograph anything outdoors so I have a collection of diverse subjects – travel, landscapes, wildlife, people, buildings and so on. Since I live right outside a major tiger reserve I do tend to shoot far more wildlife than anything else.

