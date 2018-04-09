Photo Series ‘The African Portraits’ Brings Out The Racism Africans Face In India

“It began with the racist incidents in January in Bengaluru wherein like-minded people were wallowing in shame and misery,” says Mahesh Shantaram as he talks about the inception of photo series Racism: The African Portraits.

Mahesh Shantaram is a Bangalore-based photographer who uses personal and subjective documentary photo series to study complex systems, societies, and institutions, particularly with reference to contemporary India.

“My latest obsession in 2016 concerns racism in India. I look at this difficult subject through anecdotes and stories of black Africans living in India. This is the realisation of a long-held dream to work on a pure portrait project,” he shares.

Various literary theories posited by the likes of Franz Fanon suggest how through colonial subjugation the black skin has been turned into a matter of shame. In his book Black Skin, White Masks (1952) Fanon talked about how the entire concept of skin colour has been colonized beyond repair.

The white master had to rule and thus he stereotyped the black man as an immoral, uncouth and dehumanized creature with a “cursed” color. The ideology was propagated, the hierarchies were made. The white was of course at the top of the hierarchy and the brown consoled by the center spot joined the white in his political spite against the blacks.

Growing up I always wondered at the fact that while the white tourists were a matter of instant delight for all the desi people around, we somehow managed to walk through the black ones. There was a problem, this much I understood.

“Negative stereotypes about the nature of black masculinity continue to over-determine the identities black males are allowed to fashion for themselves,” said bell Hooks. Reading literary theory opened my eyes to the problem.

But how many of us read literary theory to understand how colonized our minds are? The answer is very few. Same reason why the stereotypes against black people go on being propagated.

Mahesh Shantaram has come up with his photo series Racism: The African Portrait to capture the essence of all these lives. “Racism clearly exists in India. I am using this as a means to document the issue. We don’t get to respond to racism in India by saying racism exists abroad as well,” says the photographer.

Mahesh’s project majorly revolves around students as he believes it to be the most vulnerable group. “They don’t have anyone to go to. People don’t even want to look at them – we hate their sight so much. It is difficult for them to get redress – they can’t just go to government offices to get a license or report a crime,” says Mahesh.

Through the series, Mahesh wants to bring attention to the matter and initiate a conversation on it. Here are some of the pictures from his portrait gallery:

H/T: Scroll