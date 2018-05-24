Photo Series ‘OF CATS AND MEN’ Brings Out The Special Bond That Men Share With Cats
- May 24, 2018
After watching some 200 cat videos (trust me, for real) last evening, I came across Sabrina Boem’s account on Instagram and to say that I found the ultimate cat heaven would be an understatement.
“Hello, my name is Sabrina Boem, I am a cat lover and a photographer,” Sabrina writes on Bored Panda. Sabrina is working on several photo projects based on cats right now and during one of those was introduced to some men who share a “very special relationship with their cat.”
Thus she “decided to dedicate a special project to them. It’s called OF CATS AND MEN.”
She writes: “These cats are their family cats or cats that these men help in sanctuaries. Yes! We often hear about so-called crazy-cat-ladies but in sanctuaries, there are a lot of men who volunteer there as well. So take a look at all these Crazy Cat Gentlemen with their cats!”
Just in case you ever had the heart to say that you are not a cat person, brace yourselves, as it is about to change. Here are some of the ethereal pictures from Sabrina’s project that she posted on Instagram along with the story of these cats and their owners:
OF CATS AND MEN featuring DIDO' and PALLINA with ALESSANDRO – Alessandro has been volunteering at the sanctuary almost all his life. He's a very talented handy man: when shelters out in the park need repairing after being under the rain and severe weather all year long he's the man in charge, so food and water bowls in those shelters are always dry and clean for those cats who are more reserved and territorial and prefer not to go to the sanctuary for food. Alessandro loves all cats at the sanctuary and they love him back dearly. I tried to capture their special relationship in this photo.
OF CATS AND MEN featuring PIPPO AND FRANCESCO . 'Nose scratches are the best', Pippo meows me as I'm capturing this special moment of intimacy. 'Just me and my dad. Every evening when he comes back from work. That's our moment. He holds me in his arms and I'm all he wants.'
OF CATS AND MEN featuring Spartacus and Berto 1/3 . Berto is an old acquaintance of mine. He works in one of the restaurants near the local sanctuary, that's where I first met him 2 + yrs ago. Berto loves cats and cats love Berto. When he's on a break he goes to the sanctuary and he cuddles whoever ask for it. Spartacus is a 16 pounds cat that often sleeps in the sanctuary but he also likes being outdoors with people. When he saw Berto he went to him and rubbed against his legs. He wanted being picked up. And as Berto held him in his arms he started kneaded him. Spartacus kneaded Berto for 10 minutes. I was there and witnessed the whole scene. You should have seen the sweetness of that big cat and the emotion in Berto's eyes as he held his sweet furry friend. . . . I'm pleased to present this new documentary project OF CATS AND MEN that will try to show the special relationship that some men have with their cats. We always hear stories about the so-called Crazy Cat Ladies, so I've tried to think out of the box and I realized that we don't know much about men and their cats. From what I've witnessed so far during the first shootings, men have an even closer and more intimate relationship with their cats than women. I discovered a new world of emotions that they usually don't show in public.
FOSTER DAD. Francesco and his wife have three cats and they are also foster parents to abandoned kitties. This cute little girl was lucky to meet them and she will soon find a forever family.
OF CATS AND MEN feat. LEA and ROBERTO. SOULMATES.
Image Source: Sabrina Boem
