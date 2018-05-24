Photo Series ‘OF CATS AND MEN’ Brings Out The Special Bond That Men Share With Cats

After watching some 200 cat videos (trust me, for real) last evening, I came across Sabrina Boem’s account on Instagram and to say that I found the ultimate cat heaven would be an understatement.

“Hello, my name is Sabrina Boem, I am a cat lover and a photographer,” Sabrina writes on Bored Panda. Sabrina is working on several photo projects based on cats right now and during one of those was introduced to some men who share a “very special relationship with their cat.”

Thus she “decided to dedicate a special project to them. It’s called OF CATS AND MEN.”

She writes: “These cats are their family cats or cats that these men help in sanctuaries. Yes! We often hear about so-called crazy-cat-ladies but in sanctuaries, there are a lot of men who volunteer there as well. So take a look at all these Crazy Cat Gentlemen with their cats!”

Just in case you ever had the heart to say that you are not a cat person, brace yourselves, as it is about to change. Here are some of the ethereal pictures from Sabrina’s project that she posted on Instagram along with the story of these cats and their owners:

Image Source: Sabrina Boem