Petition Seeks Ban On Malayalam Movie ‘Aami’ In Kerala HC For Justifying ‘Love Jihad’

Aami is a Malayalam movie based on writer Madhavikutty’s life, directed by Kamal, where actor Manju Warrier plays the protagonist.

The trailer for the movie came out earlier this month and received lots of praise. The movie talks about Madhavikutty, aka Kamala Das, breaking social barriers by being among the first Indian women writers to write about female sexuality without holding back and converting to Islam.

A petition has now been filed by lawyer KP Ramachandran in the Kerala High Court which seeks a ban on the biopic on the grounds that the film intends to support and justify ‘love jihad’. According to Hindustan Times, the petition states, “The conversion of Madhavikutty to Islam was the beginning of “love jihad” in Kerala. Love jihad is the grave menace the society now faces in Kerala. This hon’ble high court of Kerala had occasion to go deep into the subject and came out with shocking revelations that love jihad is taking place in an enormous manner. Now the well-oiled machineries are working for meeting the said end. The film Aami is intended to be a catalystic agent for the said process.”

The lawyer further adds that the director has twisted real-life incidents in the name of creative freedom. The petition also cites a quote from the book “Love Queen of Malabar” by Merrily Weisbord wherein the author has stated that Kamala Das (known as Kamala Surraya after converting to Islam) had lost faith in the religion after she came to know that a man received 10 lakh dollars for converting her to Islam. He also alleged that the same has been omitted in the movie Aami with an intention to justify love jihad and save the man in question.

H/T: Hindustan Times