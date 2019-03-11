Petition Challenging Triple Talaq Ordinance Dismissed By Supreme Court

In February, this year, the Centre had passed the Triple Talaq ordinance, penalising the practice of instant triple talaq. In retaliation to the decision, lawyer Reepak Kansal had filed a petition against the re-promulgation of the ordinance.

But on 11th March, a three-judge bench comprising of Justice Deepak Gupta, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, and Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi dismissed the petition.

Earlier, though the Lok Sabha had passed the Triple Talaq bill in December, it lapsed after Rajya Sabha, without passing the bill, adjourned sine die.

H/T: The Quint