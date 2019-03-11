Tuesday, March 12 2019, 01:49:35
logo
  • fatasstic

Apeksha Bagchi

IWB Blogger

Petition Challenging Triple Talaq Ordinance Dismissed By Supreme Court

  • IWB Post
  •  March 11, 2019

In February, this year, the Centre had passed the Triple Talaq ordinance, penalising the practice of instant triple talaq. In retaliation to the decision, lawyer Reepak Kansal had filed a petition against the re-promulgation of the ordinance.

But on 11th March, a three-judge bench comprising of Justice Deepak Gupta, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, and Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi dismissed the petition.

Earlier, though the Lok Sabha had passed the Triple Talaq bill in December, it lapsed after Rajya Sabha, without passing the bill, adjourned sine die.

H/T: The Quint

Contact us for your story


adv-1

Conversations


Related Stories

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • JWB along with the brand Jewel Saga bring you a selfie contest inspired by the campaign AidToMaid.

Current Discussion
Popular Post

need help

X