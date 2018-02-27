Perverts Use Holi As Free Pass, Throw Semen-Filled Balloons At LSR Students In Delhi

I am no fan of playing with colours on Holi but my choices fall on deaf ears as every year I come home drenched in water, a mismatched rainbow from head-to-toe. A clear disregard of my decision done by the dialogue ‘Bura na mano holi hai,’ which, unfortunately, also gives a free-pass of sorts to all the perverts out there to harass and abuse women.

A truth whose continued existence has been proven by recent events. Two students of Delhi’s Lady Shri Ram College were attacked, with semen-filled-balloons thrown at them. Tolino Chishi, who is the first-year student of Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi University, had gone out to Amar Colony for lunch with a friend and was heading back to her hostel when liquid filled balloons hit her on her back, which she later realized was semen. Enraged by the incident, Chishi took to Twitter to share the incident.

Soon, another girl, LSR student Drishti Maan, shared a similar experience on Instagram.

As the news of the experiences these girls went through, people took to Twitter to express their anger and condemn the guts of the immoral people who do such things.

吴 on Twitter Some boys in India are celebrating Holi by throwing balloons at girls….filled with semen. Because how dare a girl survive a festival without being harassed right?

MyDailyFeminism on Twitter TuesdayThoughts Throwing semen filled balloons, throwing balloons at women’s genitalia, groping breasts, it’s that time of the year again! Time to stay indoors to stay safe! #holi #buranamanoASSholihai https://t.co/jgAhbaCXVw

sanya rewala on Twitter @DelhiPolice on almost everyday basis, female students face and tolerate various kinds of harassment. I thought I was aware of all the methods, but throwing semen-filled water balloons on girls is very disgusting and intolerable. We need your help. @DelhiPolice @aajtak @abpnewstv

As my father read this story, I could see a parental concern taking over his broad-minded thinking. “Don’t leave the house on Holi, okay beta? Call your friends here if you want.” Is that how it works? Even here it has to be the woman who bears the brunt of the punishment, losing her freedom to protect her dignity.

