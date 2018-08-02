Personal Kitchens Of Kerala Come Boiling On This Instagram Page

The wall clock at work quacked hungry ‘o clock. In no time the food delivery apps had me scrolling through options. The order is done, and the wait now seems endless. To kill time, I plunge into drool of Instagram food pages.

A page named Aah Restaurant offers the yummy display of Kerala’s regional flavours. From personal kitchens of women to bhattis to community specials, the page covers the food essence of the god’s country.

Here are a few of the mouth-watering dishes from the scenic state of Kerala covered by the restaurant to make your mid-week cravings more delicious.