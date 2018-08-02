Personal Kitchens Of Kerala Come Boiling On This Instagram Page
- August 2, 2018
The wall clock at work quacked hungry ‘o clock. In no time the food delivery apps had me scrolling through options. The order is done, and the wait now seems endless. To kill time, I plunge into drool of Instagram food pages.
A page named Aah Restaurant offers the yummy display of Kerala’s regional flavours. From personal kitchens of women to bhattis to community specials, the page covers the food essence of the god’s country.
Here are a few of the mouth-watering dishes from the scenic state of Kerala covered by the restaurant to make your mid-week cravings more delicious.
. Day 1 | Kannur | Ayisha Manzil While leading us towards an elaborate feast of Malabari delicacies (Alisa, Petti Pathiri, Vatti Pathiri, Chemmeen Varattiyathu and Lakkottappam) Moosa quips, “The only rule of the house is to do justice to the food!”. Faiza nods in agreement, “In fact” she adds “Empty dishes make me the happiest”. . Words: @pallavi_kainady Visuals: @shashank_cs . . #kitchensofkerala #aahculinaryjourney #mandalayhall
. Day 2 | Kannur | Chandini Santhosh Mrs. Chandini Santhosh welcomes us with a warm smile as we reach Rama Nilayam, a quaint house in the heart of Kannur city. After quick introductions, she briskly ushers us into the kitchen where her friend Sapna, the head chef for the day, is preparing the ingredients for some traditional snacks of the Thiyya community of Malabar. The air soon fills with the mouthwatering aroma of ghee, jaggery, coconut and the banter of old friends as they get down to business. . Words: @pallavi_kainady Visuals: @shashank_cs . . #kitchensofkerala #aahrestaurant #mandalayhall
Day 2 | Kannur | Chandini Santhosh Rice is the star of this story: The three dishes highlighted Ari Unda, Karayappam and Kalathappam have rice and/or rice flour as the primary ingredient. Addition and subtraction of a few ingredients here and there, as well as the method of cooking produce a surprising range of form and texture – from crunchy to fluffy to glutenous . . . When it came to the Karayappam ( a small puffed pancake with jaggery, coconut and sesame) the two friends amusingly point out that one must powder “3rd quality rice.” When we laugh at the remark they emphasize the point with more conviction “It’s important to use the cheap ration rice, otherwise it won’t come out right”. After tasting the delicious dish we couldn’t argue with this fact . . . During a lull in the cooking process we are introduced to ‘Pappadam Pazham’, a simple combination of pappadam, mashed bananas, ghee and sugar. Chandni tells us about how this popular Kannur mixture was spontaneously put together by ‘Choyi Butler’ for the British officers on a day when they ran out of pudding . Words: @pallavi_kainady Visuals: @shashank_cs . . #kitchensofkerala #aahculinaryjourney #mandalayhall
. Day 3 | Kannur | M A Haris The kitchen at M.A Haris’ house in the village of Pinarayi was bustling with activity. In true Malabari fashion, he had gathered his extended family to cook up what can only be described as a ‘Maximum Mappila Meal.’ Over the sound of bubbling oil, clanging dishes, conversations, questions and instructions he introduces the many friendly faces in the kitchen; “a cousin…a family friend…his wife Hayrunnisa, daughter Fathima, sister in law Sefira, sister Afsa…” the list goes on. There’s no such thing as too many cooks in this kitchen or too many dishes, as we would discover soon. . Words: @pallavi_kainady Visuals: @shashank_cs . . #kitchensofkerala #aahculinaryjourney #mandalayhall
Day 5 | Wayanad | Namaha We set out early Monday morning, on a long and winding route to Namaha – a charming homestay tucked in the midst of picturesque tea estates and surrounded by the densely forested mountains of Meppadi, Wayanad. The owners of this property, K G Balachandran and his wife Mini, had invited us over to experience an all-vegetarian traditional Nair meal, prepared under the watchful eye of Balachandran’s 83-year old mother, Padmini. Before we begin our documentation, our hosts lead us to the veranda that has a breathtaking view of the mist covered Western Ghats. We have a few minutes to soak in the splendor before it starts to rain again. As we rush back inside, Mini arrives with a tray full of piping hot black tea with a generous dose of lime: A perfect way to start the day. . Words: @pallavi_kainady Visuals: @shashank_cs . . #kitchensofkerala #aahculinaryjourney #mandalayhall @namahahomestay
Day 5 | Wayanad | Namaha In the kitchen we get a brief introduction to the dishes that are being cooked. The ‘Thaalu’ or Colocasia Stem is immediately recognizable, “This stem is commonly used in this region” explains Mini. “But you have to get the right kind.. they can be very itchy.” There are black and green variations of this stem, as well as one dish made with the tuberous root. Colocasia is not the only ingredient that takes on many forms in this kitchen. We are are also presented with a trio of pumpkin dishes, two with the fruit and one with its leaves, each one more delicious than the other. When we sit down for a meal, the table is brimming with our mains, a large bowl of the aromatic Wayanadan ‘gandhakasala’ rice and supporting cast of pappadams, pickles and ghee. The conversation comes to a standstill as everyone pauses to savour the fresh, wholesomeness of each element on the leaf. . Words: @pallavi_kainady Visuals: @shashank_cs . . #kitchensofkerala #aahculinaryjourney #mandalayhall @namahahomestay
Day 8 | Kozhikode | Balettan’s fish shop A scenic drive along the Kadalundi coast line, past fleets of fishing boats roosting during the monsoon season, leads us to a nondescript shack simply marked marked “naadan oonu” or traditional meal. The shack is known by many names: Kadalundi Meen Kada, Hotel Kailasam…but to most, it is just Balettan’s fish shop. The establishment has become very well known over the years for its distinctive fish preparation with charred curry leaves and a spicy marinade. As we walk in, we see the hotel’s namesake, Balakrishnan, cleaning up the day’s catch. The large bucket next to him is filled with squirming crabs and he momentarily sparrs with a particularly large one that fell into the sink. “We cook whatever the fishermen bring in” he tells us. “Today’s catch is crab, red snapper and pearl spot”. He then encourages us to go explore the other activities taking place in the kitchen: We meet Gopinath and Babu, his sons in law, chopping up a mountain of shallots, ginger and chillies. We also meet Lasida, Linesh, Libida and Leena, his children who have all joined the family trade. A thick smoke starts to rise from the makeshift stove and stings our eyes. Fighting back tears I ask Balettan if he grew up eating this kind of food. He immediately corrects me, “No, we were a very poor family. We are still a poor family, but nowadays we don’t have to worry about food. The fish shop is actually an idea which came from my wife’s head as means of survival.” We soon meet the brains behind the whole operation, Balettan’s wife Damayanti, a sweet 63 year old woman who refers to herself as “Amma” or mother when she talks to us. In between mixing her special marinade with a literal “handful” of this and that, amma proudly elaborates on their origin story for us: “We fell into really hard times and it felt like there was no way to move forward….I started thinking that if a woman puts her mind to it, she can support her family,” she smiles “and i’m glad that it all worked out.” We are soon ushered to the table to enjoy our lunch, before a steady stream of people start pouring in. By 2:00pm there is no place to stand
Day 14 | Thrissur | Arunima Restaurant Perhaps the most well known of all vegetable and meat preparations in Thirssur is ‘Pork and Koorka’, a dish popularized by the region’s Christian community. Koorka or Chinese Potatoes is difficult to find during monsoons, but we hear from a reliable source that the one place we will find it is Arunima Restaurant, a small outfit near the iconic Puthen Palli. The owner of the establishment David Chako, leads us to his busy kitchen crowded with industrial vessels – a cauldron full of biryani, large containers of steaming rice, extra ladles and dishes stacked up. They clear up some space on one of the stoves and the chief cook, a tall, lanky man by the name of Shaji takes his place at the helm. First to get fired is the pork and tuber combination which we are told is an essential part of the Christian wedding fare of Thrissur. On adjacent burners he starts working on two specialty dishes of the hotel, ‘Prawn Kaya Roast’ (prawn with raw bananas) and ‘Dry Meen Mutta’ (Fish eggs). The finished dishes are plated and served to us back in the dining room which is now starting to fill in with a lunch crowd. While the other two dishes are unique, what stays with us long after the meal is the taste of the succulent pork with the subtle earthiness of the softly cooked tuber. We are convinced of Thrissur’s curious pairings. . Words: @pallavi_kainady Visuals: @shashank_cs . . #kitchensofkerala #aahculinaryjourney #mandalayhall
Day 17 | Thrissur | Tribal Cusine We encounter Kerala’s elusive tribal cuisine on a monsoon drenched evening in the evergreen forests of Athirappilly. Baiju K Vasudevan, a multifaceted individual whose talents rage from photography, singing and acting to zoolingualism and snake catching is our chef and guide for the day. A forester by birth, Baiju has a wealth of knowledge on the indigenous cuisine that he grew up eating and agrees to give us a glimpse into the art of cooking without vessels. . The evening starts off with the hunt for the perfect bamboo tube in which our first dish, ‘Kappa’ or tapioca and fish curry, will be cooked. We stumble behind Baiju as he navigates through the forest, crossing small streams and fallen tree branches to reach a bamboo grove, misted by the majestic Athirappilly waterfall. With a few quick strikes of his knife he harvests four long stems, “Nature’s own receptacles”. Our freshly harvested bamboo vessels are then stuffed with pre-marinated fish and tapioca pieces. “These bamboo reeds are called elephant grass. Like sugarcane it has a light salty flavor, that’s why it attracts elephants,” Baiju enlightens us as he carefully seasons the mix. “You have to therefore watch out for the salt.” After a few good taps to settle the stuffing, the stems are placed into a raging bonfire where the food cooks slowly under our guide’s watchful eye. . Just when we thought the cooking in bamboo was the most interesting thing we had witnessed, Baiju demonstrates a method that requires even less intervention. On the hot stone base of the now cleared fire pit, he lays down two turmeric leaves, places a few pieces of marinated chicken in them, two more leaves as a makeshift cover and then a heavy rock to top it all off – a primitive grilling method of sorts. When Baiju finally cracks open the bamboo, both contents are immaculately cooked. The chicken in particular was unbelievably succulent with a rich earthiness and the spicy fish curry had picked up hints of the bonfire smoke. . Words: @pallavi_kainady Visuals: @shashank_cs Hospitality: @stayrainforest . . #kitchensofkerala #aahculinaryjourney #mandalayhall
Day 15 | Thrissur | Cosy Nook The sizzle of onions, green chilies and curry leaves mark the beginning of yet another delicious culinary experience in Thrissur. This time we are at the home of Nimmy Paul and her domestic help Mariakutty Chedathi, who has been with the family for over 31 years, is enthusiastically showing us how to make ‘Fish Mango Curry’ and ‘Fish Head and Kaya Curry’ – both staples of Thrissur cuisine and more importantly of the family dining table. “Ammamma used to have this curry every day for dinner,” Mariakutty Chedathi says about the late matriarch and the importance of fish dishes in the household. The dishes are made pretty quickly in earthen pots over a slow flame. The fish head curry is generally had for breakfast with some ‘Puttu’ or steamed rice cakes with coconut. The head of the fish infuses flavor into the stock while the curry gets its body from softly cooked raw bananas. The fish mango curry on the other hand is made with fleshy pieces of fish and has a beautiful tartness from the raw mango perfectly complemented by the subtly spiced coconut milk broth. “How is it?” Chedathi asks, but we are in no position to answer, still reeling from the explosion of flavours. . Words: @pallavi_kainady Visuals: @shashank_cs . . #kitchensofkerala #aahculinaryjourney #mandalayhall
