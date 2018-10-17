Péro’s Aneeth Arora Is Repurposing Old Clothes And Making Upcycling Fashionable

Eight years ago, Aneeth Arora of the popular label Péro, wanted to preserve her worn-out Ralph Lauren denim jacket. She ended up upcycling it and then started to include such pieces in all her collections.

“I loved the way it began looking over time. I started adding little bits to it, almost like memories. A badge I found on one of my travels, a trim I discovered in a village in India, and floral embroidery by different craftsmen would interact with for work,” she told Elle India.

She also launched a sub-brand called ‘Upcycled by péro’, in a bid to help people repurpose their old clothing items. However, she makes sure she only takes pieces that she feels emotionally connected to. “I am unable to quote a price or completion time while taking on an assignment like that, because I don’t know what I will end up doing with it,” she said.

For her Fall/Winter 2015-16 collection, she included discarded military jackets, upcycled with patchwork and medallions, and wool hats, which she got from a brand in Italy and later embroidered with signs for peace and love. Recently, she upcycled trench coats with hand-embroidered poppy flowers for her collection of F/W 2018-19. “A clothing company in New York was shutting down. So, we took its entire stock of trench coats in order to reinvent them in our own way, and that is what you will see in the upcoming collection as well,” she said.

She wants to encourage people to look at upcycling as a way to preserve their clothes and not always give in to the temptation of buying new ones. “It’s a key philosophy in slow fashion, and prevents temptation to buy new pieces when you know you can repurpose the old ones,” she says.

H/T: Elle India

Feature image source