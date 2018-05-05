Performing Artist Princess Pea Reveals Her Plan Of Rescuing Women From The Zero Self-Worth Trap

Do you know this Indian artist who makes random women around her wear huge plastic heads so she can address the absurd stereotypes (for example, ideal body, career, age, relationship status) our society has set for them? I am sure you have because, girl, those gigantic eyes aren’t something one can overlook.

As Princess Pea, an anonymous performing artist from Gurgaon, invites us into her world, we finally get a glimpse of how she turns the green neighbourhood backyards and mucky streets into realistic stages for her female subjects. All this while she listens to their personal struggles and finally declares them as the real heroes living amongst us.

Saroj is a grandmother, age 57, lives in a joint family with three sisters in-laws in gurgaon. All the women are homemakers, were never allowed to work outside. “I always wondered to calculate the hours we spent on making the home, will somebody account that?” #girlchild #girlchallenge #unaccountedlabour #invisibledomestic 113 Likes, 2 Comments – Princess Pea India (@princesspeaindia) on Instagram: “Saroj is a grandmother, age 57, lives in a joint family with three sisters in-laws in gurgaon. All…”

To know more, read our conversation with the unidentified artist. Excerpts below:

Asking an anonymous artist to introduce herself sounds so ironic, but anyway, we’ll go ahead with it.

I live in Gurgaon, manage a family, and work in my studio. Trained as a painter, I constantly dribble my artistic life and dwell in the daily rituals as a homemaker.

Which artist(s) do you look up to?

Marina Abromovic.

What is your understanding of anonymity and how did you manage to make it a part of your artwork from the very beginning?

To me, anonymity is luxury, a state of self-treat. I never knew that it would become my work’s essential ingredient. While others are shouting to get them noticed, my narrative completely overrules that thirst.



I started the project in 2008 when Facebook was buzzing with new accounts and online social existence started becoming a part of our daily ritual. I was always skeptical and rather dubious about the whole idea of presence and the public projection. Hence, the idea of Avtaar was tinkering a lot in my head. And while I was searching for my voice, I was convinced that my work should be the face. For me, an artist is just a mere body through which the work happens. The work would outlive us, and it is actually the idea of making an object that defines that very moment.

During exhibitions and events, how do you communicate with the people around, for example, the organizers, vendors, and especially your audience?

The fact that she is silent, someone has to be her voice. Since the beginning, communications and setups are managed by our studio-officer Agent Bob. Of course, it’s tough to keep the act going, but till date, the audiences have been extremely generous and play along.

Apart from the family, do your friends know who the real Princess Pea is?

It’s a hard task to hide and therefore, the idea can’t be a secret from my folks and very close people. But keeping the discipline and believing in it has been a blessing. The bubble of belief has a form, isn’t it?

When you’re turning the common Indian woman into your muse, what runs through your head?

As I became more aware, I realized that we all love speaking our heart out but not one ever asked – what do you have to say, women? Our struggle starts in the morning and ends in the night, and it doesn’t matter which class we come from, how educated we are, it comes across as a struggle in different degrees of humiliation, sometimes subtle and sometimes obvious and on the face. And it is this complex relationship between our beliefs and routine that paralyses the self-worth.

Aarti was born in 2002, Gurgaon. She wants to study but can’t as her family needs money to survive. “I get scared walking alone to people houses, I have no choice. I have two sisters younger than me 9 and 6, I feel responsible” #girlchild #girlrise #bornoffire #girlchallenge #betibachao #girlgaze #femaleisfuture 135 Likes, 1 Comments – Princess Pea India (@princesspeaindia) on Instagram: “Aarti was born in 2002, Gurgaon. She wants to study but can’t as her family needs money to survive….”

The project started with this idea of passing on the character to others, living different lives and understanding the complexities we live in. The most interesting part of this process is the exchange of emotions, knowledge, and life lessons, while taking a notice of the life others live.

Specifically talking about the Indian housewife, what stereotypes do you want to target?

The issues are not targeting one aspect but addressing our position in this social system. The society’s complex, religion, caste, labour, family, work, success – all of this leads to self-worth and social injustice.

While we proclaim ‘the future is female,’ how can we make sure ‘women become the future’ in our everyday life?

Being aware is one step. Most of us hesitate to share and talk about it. We don’t want to confront things and don’t want to feel that, unknowingly, we have fueled this behaviour towards ourselves. We never spoke a thing when we got harassed for the first time. We probably still don’t know how to react. We continue to live in precarious society.

As a performing artist, how often do you get stared at? I can imagine you staring right back at them with those green dove-eyes!

There have been times when it does get a bit uncomfortable, but we try to make our way out.

What does Princess Pea do when she is not creating, posing and directing?

Thinking with eyes open.

Would you like to discuss your upcoming project(s)/collaboration(s)?

I am soon launching a new toy very soon, her name is KALI.

The unidentified artist's alter ego doesn't associate herself with any class, age, beauty pattern or occupation. Similarly, she photographs fellow women in a manner that represents their invisibility in the society despite their selfless efforts that are quite visible to the world.