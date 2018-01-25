Performer Chetnaa Mehrotra On How Art Can Transform Lives And Heal People After Trauma

“Any form of art is a form of power; it has impact, it can affect change – it not only moves us, it makes us move,” said Ossie Davis. To harness this very power of art forms, Chetnaa Mehrotra started Rangbhumi: a happy playground.

It was founded with a vision of spreading joy, love, and a sense of equality amongst people. She defines it as a learning space wherein they employ an approach of happy and varied colours of arts and performing art forms like Drama for Learning, Theater of Oppressed, Dance Movement Therapy, Playback Theater, and Image Management.

Chetnaa has created a beautiful platform for everyone and she tells us how she plans to take it ahead. Excerpts from a chat:

Rangbhumi has such a unique outlook, tell us what inspired you to start it.

It was destined to happen, and there was no real inspiration. Being a single parent, I had to run the house. I realized I have to start a platform on my own as a full-time job wasn’t an option. Also, being from a theatre background helped me in gradually putting things in place. However, the joy of knowing that we are one of the very few theatre entities which do what we are doing drives me to walk miles and beyond.

Tell us more about the performing art Theatre of Oppressed and Movement Therapy.

We at Rangbhumi have created a learning space for participatory forms of theatre, some of which are Theatre of the Oppressed (TO), Playback Theatre, Drama for Learning & Reflection, Theatre in Education and Participatory Research Programs. We have worked with children at different schools covering the areas of concern such as examination pressure, education system, and parental expectations. We have also worked with corporates on diversity inclusion, and gender sensitization. We have performed playback shows and workshops with schools, colleges, cancer hospitals, juvenile rescue homes, Teach for India, mothers of students/kids, and more. The observations have been heartening as these processes have brought a shift in the expressions among the participants, their dialogues have experienced an inner change and have created awareness among the participants.

Could you tell us how art forms bring about personal transformation in a person?

Art forms are fluid entities which provide a safe and secure space for people to express. It allows them to not be judged and honours their true stories and makes them feel authentic. Art forms often help people in connecting with their childhood and other life stages that helps them to delve into things which they may have missed out on. Playback Theatre assists the participants in forming a connection and developing empathy with others and their own selves. It works on building inner confidence and opens up the spectrum of possibilities to encounter real-life conflicts.

What is the relation between art forms and Image Management? How do they influence each other?

Let’s figure out the second thing first. Image Management usually deals with the enhancement of clothing, grooming and body language to make someone feel confident about themselves. In the art forms, we work on people’s inner conflicts, deep buried thoughts and allow them to be at ease in expressing their moments of happiness, despair, shame, guilt and more. In the process, people come out on many deeply buried issues, they express more, form new ideas, feel much more confident about themselves, their decisions and people around them. It allows them to have a much broader outlook on various things around them. Having experienced both the worlds, I can safely opine that it is through art forms we can help people in shaping images as it has more space for growth and awareness and not the other way around.

How was your experience as a theatre actor?

I don’t call myself a theatre actor with reference to its traditional form. To quote Augusto Boal, “Anyone can do theatre, even the actors. And, theatre can be done anywhere, even in theatres.” As a practitioner, I enjoy participatory theatre as I feel through such art forms I can stir transformational engagement among the audience. It also makes me capable of gauging the thoughts of the audience during a live session without having to ask them to express it.

Talk to us about some challenges faced by theatre actors in India and if you have any solutionsfor them.

The major disappointment concerning theatre in India is its perception of being an entertainment tool. Be it the screen, or the educational institutions or the workspaces. There have been times when the schools have asked us to perform a show as a value add to their events. This is an utter humiliation of a marvelous platform such as arts.

Theatre has a language of education which can be well harnessed. However, our schools and colleges don’t have a module for decision making, emotional quotient, real-life conflicts and many more practical elements which are needed in our daily lives either at work or home. Theatre can impart practical knowledge transfer on these topics which have been grievously left untouched so far.

What is your favourite playground as an adult?

I love doing playback theatre shows for women audience.

Rangbhumi aims to spread happiness, tell us about how theatre can help sexual assault survivors during rehabilitation.

Theatre helps in releasing the psycho soma, the stress stored in the mind and the body after any such tragic incident, through movement language work. When the participants are guided and facilitated in the deep work of narrative stories and playback theatre, it unburdens their sense of trauma while sharing their grief with a similar set of people. This also helps them in gaining the spirit of solidarity. Hence it allows people in garnering enough support to cut through the trauma.

The happiest memory from the playground of your childhood.

Playing street games like Hopscotch, pitthu, I spy and many other games in the evening.

You have conducted workshops on gender vulnerability at workplace, tell us more about it.

We use various methods such as dance drama and forum theatre at workplaces. Once at a telecom player, a dance drama with well-rehearsed movement based on a script was performed by me for nine minutes. It has the theme of how women and men co-exist and how equality may not be the best term to describe what we as women need; it may just be to meet us where we are, to identify our unique gifts and recognize them and give an opportunity for each one to explore.

This short two hours session was reflective. The audience interacted, and some spoke about their views on gender and inclusion. A senior official raised his hands and said that all that was shown and discussed was good. He said, “My learning from this short time is that when I go home today, I will offer to make a cup tea for my wife.” He said he realized in some way today that what his wife would feel after day-long work at her office. It’s wondrous to know how an art form performance can bring changes to the personal lives of people and seep into their bedrooms. That fascinates me often.

Do you have a #metoo story?

I too have been bullied and teased by men at school and colleges. I did not have any platform then to speak on such issues and raise my concern. Though I am glad, we have a lot of outlets these days for people to come up with concerns and stories.

India isn’t very accepting of an unconventional career, how do you see this changing in the future?

Today I sit proud and grateful that our mothers/parents worked very hard to give us a future where we could explore and embrace different platforms of our choice. I believe future will see people being more empathetic towards others and will have more emotional intelligence. Our future will see people being more accepting of the unconventional professions such as theatre.