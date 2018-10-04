PepsiCo’s First Woman CEO Indra Nooyi To Step Down, Plans On Spending Time With Family Now

After spending 12 years with PepsiCo as its CEO, Indra Nooyi will be stepping down on October 4. She will remain Chairman until early 2019, until her successor Ramon Laguarta, 54, takes up the position in her place as Chief Executive Officer.

Looking forward to doing something different with her life, Nooyi said that a “lot of fuel” is still left in her “tank”. During her concluding remarks during PepsiCo’s Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, she said, “You know 12 years is a long time as a CEO, and even though I have a lot of fuel still left in my tank. I wanted to do something different with my life. Spend more time with my family and give the next generation in PepsiCo a chance to lead this great company.”

She said that she feels blessed that she had the opportunity to “work with such incredible people including our outstanding board, executives and other associates, our customers and other partners, our shareholders and all our other stakeholders.”

Nooyi is one of the most powerful and influential business leaders in the world and was a regular face in Forbes and Fortune magazines’ power lists. Among the few female executives to lead global corporate giants, she is an example of success for millions of young Indians, especially women.

Sharing the lessons that guided her to climb the stairs of success, she said, “Think hard about time. We have so little of it on this earth. Make the most of your days, and make space for the loved ones who matter most. Take it from me. I’ve been blessed with an amazing career, but if I’m being honest, there have been moments I wish I’d spent more time with my children and family. So, I encourage you: be mindful of your choices on the road ahead.”

“Now it’s on to the next adventure — for us all. Thinking about my life beyond PepsiCo, I’m reminded of the words of the great Sufi mystic Rumi. Goodbyes are only for those who love with their eyes. Because for those who love with heart and soul, there is no such thing as separation,” she added.

H/T: Firstpost

Featured image source