People Are Embracing Their ‘Imperfect’ Noses By Posting Selfies With Hashtag #sideprofileselfie

Great things happen when we embrace our weaknesses and turn them into strengths. Freelance journalist and author Radhika Sanghani has initiated a campaign on Twitter with the hashtag # sideprofileselfie in order to inspire people to embrace their nose and its shape no matter how imperfect they consider it to be.

Despite the amount of flak it might get, social media has certainly played its part in bringing about a positive change by becoming a platform to spread body positivity and facilitate similar movements.

Radhika Sanghani is a woman who struggled with her insecurities pertaining to the shape of her nose and used to dread taking pictures from a side angle but she gradually conditioned her mind to think otherwise over the past year. The process has been “life-changing” for Radhika and she wants to infuse the same positivity in other people’s life now with her campaign. In an interaction with Refinery29 Radhika said, “Instead of hating my big nose and thinking it makes me unattractive, I’ve decided to see it as beautiful. It’s interesting and gives me character and okay, I don’t look like Gigi Hadid or Angelina Jolie, but I look like me.”

Radhika was influenced by the huge influx of a plethora of body positivity campaigns that have surfaced online in the recent time. She realized that all these securities associated with the body were just mental blocks and she had to get rid of hers. She got inspired to influence others as well and that is when she posted a selfie with the hashtag # sideprofileselfie.

The hashtag became viral in no time and people around the world began posting their side profile selfies.

Here is one of Radhika’s posts:

Radhika Sanghani on Twitter Breaking the big nose taboo with my new campaign on the #sideprofileselfie!! Let’s stop hating our noses for not being tiny, little snubs and learn to love them by sharing a #sideprofileselfie https://t.co/2WpuNQmqmY

Tha hashtag spread like wildfire as women came face to face with the embarrassment that they faced owing to their big noses.

Any on Twitter @radhikasanghani Once a man writes to me and says, great hair, beautiful face, nasty nose… I answer to him, the good thing is that my “nasty nose” is attached to me, and I like it

Endo & Me on Twitter @radhikasanghani #sideprofileselfie I have loved this campaign and what it stands for! Be yourself and be proud x https://t.co/DLE3Hzhf8K

Men did not sit back and joined the movement too as they posted their selfies to deal with their nose related insecurities as well the insecurities faced by their loved ones.

Bevis Musson on Twitter I used to hate my nose when I was younger. Now I like the fact that it’s big and pointy. I’d look foolish with a little snub nose. #sideprofileselfie @radhikasanghani

Julian Gore on Twitter @radhikasanghani you’re an inspiration. My sisters struggles with her nose size but you have to embrace it! #sideprofileselfie

There were people who posted about how a particular nose shape runs in the family just like the ‘blobby big nose’ of the post below.

Legend on Twitter @radhikasanghani I’m only just turning 18 and the days were people referred to me as ‘blobby big nose’ are not that far behind me. I hate everything about my nose especially my giant nostrils but my entire family has wide/big noses so I feel less alone😂 #sideprofileselfie

The hashtag brought together a lot of people who supported the idea that whatever shape your nose is, it is a part of who you are and just the perfect one for you. How do you anyway define a perfect nose?