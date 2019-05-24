Paying A Tribute To Sri Lanka Blasts Victims, Artist Tahira Rifath Captures Their True Spirit In Her Portraits

On April 21, 2019, Sri Lanka saw the calm of Easter Sunday shattered by ghastly bombings that took away the lives of 253 people, leaving many injured. As multiple explosions shook the world, widespread social media outrage and grief was observed.

However, silently observing the whole scenario, graphic designer and illustrator, Tahira Rifath felt that the grief of families who lost their loved ones didn’t reflect her feelings amidst the debates over the failure of national security and terrorism. And she chose to pay a tribute to the people who lost their lives by turning her feelings into art.

“When I opened Twitter, all I could see were people fighting, and accusing each other of various things,” shared Tahira. “I was up till 7 am, not sleeping, just wondering about the people who went through this; what kind of trauma they must be feeling. I’m sure others felt this way, but that isn’t how people seemed to be communicating.

I felt the need to centre [on] them in some way. When the New Zealand attacks happened, their prime minister refused to give the perpetrators the spotlight. But when the attacks happened in Sri Lanka, that is exactly what we did. I saw all these articles being shared about who the bombers were, but I barely found the articles about the victims being shared. They just became reduced to a number.”

For her first portrait, Tahira paid tribute to 40-year-old Ramesh Raju who was a building contractor and a father of two. Ramesh along with his family was at the Zion church in Batticaloa when he spotted a man he didn’t recognise carrying a large backpack. While attempting to prevent the bomber from entering the church, Ramesh lost his life but was instrumental in saving the lives of many others who were present at the service. “I started with Ramesh Raju because I came across an article written about him, and there was enough information on him already out there,” she said. “Once I posted his drawing, more people came forward. For example, [the] management at Cinnamon Grand gave me information on their staff members that were killed. I drew them next.”

Disna Sanjeewani, 36, was a single mother of a young daughter and son, from Embilipitiya.

“She arrived early Sunday at the Taprobane restaurant to make hoppers (Sri Lankan pancakes) for the breakfast buffet. On that fateful day, she came to work on her off-day, to help one of her colleagues who wanted to attend Easter mass. Sanjeewani was known for her great Sri Lankan cuisine expertise, especially her knack for creating local fare at Nuga Gama. She will be remembered for her dedication, happy smile and soft-spoken nature.”

Seven-year-old Dulodh Premina Anthony was a student of De Mazenod College, Kandana. “His death has left us all speechless. Family get-togethers aren’t going to be the same anymore. He was very caring for a seven-year-old. He helped his grandma with chores and helped her put his baby brother to sleep every night. I hope his mother takes it up well (she doesn’t know yet – still undergoing treatment at the Neuro Trauma ETU, NHSL). The day before the attack he had written a letter to his Grandma saying, ‘maghe aachchi parissamen inna’ (my grandma please be safe)”, shared Dulodh’s aunt.

Tahira began her project by first finding photographs and information about the victims from their Facebook profiles, which was followed by locating the family members and friends of the victims who willingly spoke about the victim’s character. All of Tahira’s portraits include a description of the person whom she honours, giving a sense of who the person was. Focusing on intricate details such as clothing, backgrounds, etc, Tahira does her best to bring out their true personality.

“I feel like I get to know the people I draw,” she said. “When I began my first drawing, halfway through, it just hit me that this person isn’t there anymore, and the weight of that sunk in. I think that weight is what drives me to see this project all the way through. I don’t want the last image that their loved ones see to be the image of them in a casket.”

