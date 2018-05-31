Payal Khandwala’s ‘Gemini’ Sari Collection, With 2 Contrasting Pallus, Is Electric

In a conversation with us, designer Payal Khandwala shared the role her sun sign Gemini playing in her personal design aesthetics. She said, “My personal style matches with the Gemini quality of blending personalities. I like things to be free-spirited but at the same time, they have to be chic, classic, feminine, and fierce.”

Well, the designer has a treat for her fellow Geminis and in fact, for everybody who loves their garment to be more than one thing. Known for her bright, bold, and electric garments, Payal has launched her new collection of reversible saris called Gemini. And, isn’t it just the perfect month to do so?

The reversible characteristic of her new collection matches the duality of the zodiac sign. To explain more and simplify it, the sari has two pallus that allow it to be reversed. The sari is designed in such a way that it extends along the length of the pallus for maximum impact. “There are two contrasting pallus, extended in length for maximum impact. The body of the sari remains the same, whilst it works seamlessly with either end. Reimagined to be modular, we can now reuse and repeat the same sari twice without it looking the same,“ Khandwala explains in her collection-launching Instagram post.

“This duality lends itself perfectly to my own personality and this twin zodiac,“ adds Khandwala.

‘Gemini’ sari series is basically Khandwala’s way of putting her personal habit of reusing the garment in a collection. In her post, she says, “I designed it to be truly reversible. Handwoven in a way that it can simply be flipped, so that when rotated it can be worn two ways.“

I remember Payal sharing her love for handwoven clothes and importance of reusing garments for living a sustainable life with us. She had said, “In terms of clothes, I encourage you to repeat clothes. It’s absolutely okay to repeat. As a consumer, if you buy too many, you’ll throw too many, which isn’t good. Buy clothes that you’ll care for a longer time. Understand that clothes available at relatively cheaper prices are costing livelihood at the grassroot level. Fast-fashion is a big disadvantage to labour and weaver.“

If you look at the new collection, Khandwala’s statement colours are kept constant. When we spoke to her, she explained us the reason behind always sticking by the traditional Indian gem colours. Also, the women she identifies as the ‘Payal Khandwala’ women.

Read excerpts:

The neat and clean geometric silhouettes of Payal Khandwala. What’s the inspiration behind this?

I am a minimalist but I am an Indian too, who loves authentic bold Indian colors. So, in my clothes, I have married bold Indian colors with simple, clean, and neat cuts. I love and let clothes take shape of the body in a natural way. I love happy accidents. I like to be able to tell a story with as few elements as possible.

Tell us a little about your clients who you identify as ‘The Payal Khandwala Women’.

From a young girl to an older woman – we have a large demographic. And, I think it’s because our clothes don’t follow a trend, a word I absolutely hate, rather they are pieces that define your personality. I believe in making clothes that are timeless and not temporary.

And, what is Payal’s personal style like? (We find it quite BOHO!)

As a person, I am informal. I can just cross my legs and sit comfortably at lunches. I don’t like clothes in which I am fidgeting, or making myself conscious or uncomfortable in any way. My personal style matches with the Gemini quality of blending personalities. I like things to be free-spirited but at the same time, they have to be chic, classic, feminine, and fierce.

Clothes should celebrate women. If what we wear is tight or uncomfortable, they hold us back and take over our personality with awkwardness. Fashion should allow us to express ourselves, not the opposite.

Vogue India quoted her, explaining her love for reusing her garments. “Like most of us, I’m looking to reuse my garments without having to invest in more. I wanted to extend this experience to the sari so that it can in some way become a little more expressive than it already is. This is why I recreated the sari as a little sari that doubles as a dupatta and this time around I re-imagined it as a reversible sari. The idea, as always, is to keep our wardrobe as modular and flexible as we can without the fuss, and preferably without having to spend more money,” she says.

The new collection Gemini is filled with surprises. Khandwala has also introduced a new range of blouses. She tells Vogue India, “We have sleeveless tops, wraps, blouses, box tops, tunics, and waistcoats. Our pleated shapes are very inclusive when it comes to sizes; this makes them a great go-to option for alternates to blouses. They sit close to the body to contrast the volume of the sari, but they remove the hassle of the fitted blouse, as they expand and contract generously to fit.”