Pay Disparity Evident In Women’s Asia Cup T20 As Indian Players Receive Just USD 250 As Reward

Indian cricket players Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur received an excessively low amount when both of them were awarded ‘player of the match’ in two different matches at the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup T20 in Malaysia.

Indian star player Mithali scored an unbeaten 97 runs against the host team and claimed her team’s victory. India won the game by 142 after bowling out Malaysia for 27 runs. For this match, Mithali was picked as player of the match and was awarded prize money of as low as US $250. Converting in Rupees, it approximately is Rs 16,778.

A comprehensive 142-run win for India against Malaysia in their first game of the #AsiaCup @mithaliraj scored a 97*(69) to bag the player of the match award 💪😎👌 215.6k Likes, 495 Comments – Team India (@indiancricketteam) on Instagram: “A comprehensive 142-run win for India against Malaysia in their first game of the #AsiaCup…”

In the second game of the tournament against Thailand, Indian bowler Harmanpreet Kaur performed fantastically and earned the player of the match. Alas, she was awarded just USD 250.

India captain @imharmanpreet_kaur was the star with both bat and ball in the team’s 66-run win against Thailand – Undoubtedly player of the match #AsiaCup 😎😎 153.7k Likes, 225 Comments – Team India (@indiancricketteam) on Instagram: “India captain @imharmanpreet_kaur was the star with both bat and ball in the team’s 66-run win…”

The heavy amount our male cricket players receive is not hidden from the world. Seeing our talented women players not get the reward they deserve is truly heartbreaking and brings the pay disparity in the spotlight.

Not only is there inequality in the pay but the tournament is not being telecast by any of the leading sports channels.

Kunal Kishor on Twitter Dear @StarSportsIndia can you please telecast #womenasiacup and #AFGvBAN instead of showing that highlights of @IPL. Your viwership is not going to increase by highlights, show some guts and telecast live sports. @BCCI

