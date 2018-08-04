Pastry Chef Malavika Shares The Recipe Of A Dessert She Surprises Her Husband With During Home-Dates

Remember we spoke to Dubai-based Chef Malavika Raghavan about her unique artisanal cakes last month? During our fun interview (that also featured her doggo, Hugo, licking the homemade popsicle), she disclosed her love for baking and how it’s inspired by the life back in India and its famous desserts. Not to forget a tip or two from granny and mom that she keeps receiving over the phone.

Recently when we contacted the founder of Peace of Bake to help us romanticise our weekend-dates a little more, she shared the recipe of her husband’s fave dessert – Apple Crumble.

On social media, Malavika often expresses how much she likes planning home-dates to surprise her husband with delicious food after a long day. Remembering such evenings, the Pastry-Chef says, “Apple Crumble was one of the first desserts I made for my husband 5 years ago. It has since stayed our go-to dessert when we are in the mood for a sweet little treat after dinner. It’s so simple to put together and you could easily replace the apples with peaches, pears or even berries.”

Thank us later and scroll down to find the detailed recipe of Apple Crumble for two. Try it and let us know how you like it!

Ingredients

For the Apple Filling

Ingredients:

2 green apples peeled, cored, and diced

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 tsp cinnamon powder

Squeeze of Lemon

For the Crumble

Ingredients

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons almond powder

2 tablespoons brown sugar

Pinch of salt

2 tablespoons unsalted butter cold and cubed

Method