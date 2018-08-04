Pastry Chef Malavika Shares The Recipe Of A Dessert She Surprises Her Husband With During Home-Dates
- IWB Post
- August 4, 2018
Remember we spoke to Dubai-based Chef Malavika Raghavan about her unique artisanal cakes last month? During our fun interview (that also featured her doggo, Hugo, licking the homemade popsicle), she disclosed her love for baking and how it’s inspired by the life back in India and its famous desserts. Not to forget a tip or two from granny and mom that she keeps receiving over the phone.
Recently when we contacted the founder of Peace of Bake to help us romanticise our weekend-dates a little more, she shared the recipe of her husband’s fave dessert – Apple Crumble.
On social media, Malavika often expresses how much she likes planning home-dates to surprise her husband with delicious food after a long day. Remembering such evenings, the Pastry-Chef says, “Apple Crumble was one of the first desserts I made for my husband 5 years ago. It has since stayed our go-to dessert when we are in the mood for a sweet little treat after dinner. It’s so simple to put together and you could easily replace the apples with peaches, pears or even berries.”
Thank us later and scroll down to find the detailed recipe of Apple Crumble for two. Try it and let us know how you like it!
Ingredients
For the Apple Filling
Ingredients:
- 2 green apples peeled, cored, and diced
- 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 1 tsp cinnamon powder
- Squeeze of Lemon
For the Crumble
Ingredients
- 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
- 3 tablespoons almond powder
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- Pinch of salt
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter cold and cubed
Method
- Preheat the oven to 175°C. In a medium-sized mixing bowl, toss together the chopped apples, flour, cinnamon, sugar and lemon juice until all of the apple pieces are coated well. After this, distribute the apple filling into two ramekins and set aside.
- Now in a medium-sized mixing bowl add the all-purpose flour, almond flour, brown sugar, salt and mix until well combined. Add in the cubed butter and work the mixture together with your hands until it starts to clump together. Evenly distribute the topping on the prepared ramekins.
- Bake for 25 minutes until the topping is lightly golden brown. Allow cooling for about 5-10 minutes. Serve with a scoop of ice cream on the top and enjoy.
