Pastry Chef Husna Jumani Lets You Peep Into Her Kitchen Shelves Full Of Healthy Ideas

Is it possible to say “yummy in my tummy,” and “oh, so healthy,” all at once? Mumbai-based pastry chef Husna Jumani’s secret to healthy baking with wholesome ingredients might make it possible for us to utter these lines in a go.

Husna Jumani generously opened her kitchen shelves for Vogue India to reveal what goes into recipes of mouth-watering patisserie. Jumani has found magically healthy substitutes for some notorious baking ingredients and we know you can’t wait to know what they are.

Here you go:

1. Moringa powder: “It’s high in antioxidants and a rich source of vitamins. Best to drink it as a green smoothie.”

2. Coconut sugar: “I swap regular, refined sugar with this. It’s nutritious and lower on the glycemic index (GI) than white sugar.”

3. Buckwheat flour: “It’s an excellent source of protein and fibre. I use it as a gluten-free substitute for refined flour.”

Thank you, Husna, for ideas!

Next time you are in the kitchen with an apron wrapped around and cookbook in your hand, do not forget to opt for these healthy ingredients.

H/T: Vogue India