Passive Euthanasia Becomes Permissible After Supreme Court Gives Legal Sanction In Landmark Ruling

The Supreme Court of India made passive euthanasia permissible in a landmark verdict today but with strict guidelines. The court today ruled that individuals have a right to die with dignity.

The verdict also permits individuals to draft a “living will” which specifies that a person can in advance make a statement regarding their wish to not prolong their life by putting them on a ventilator or an artificial support system. Passive euthanasia is a condition where medical treatment can be withdrawn by altering the form of support and letting nature take its course.

The ruling came after the petition filed by an NGO ‘Common Cause’ who sought a direction for the recognition of a ‘living will’ from the court. The petition said, “How can a person be told that he/she does not have right to prevent torture on his body? Right to life includes right to die with dignity. A person cannot be forced to live on support of ventilator. Keeping a patient alive by artificial means against his/her wishes is an assault on his/her body.”

The five-judge constitution bench of Chief Justice (CJI) Dipak Misra and Justices A K Sikri, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud, and Ashok Bhushan passed the order today. The top court also set in place strict guidelines to carry the mandate of a ‘living will’ and also talked of involving a medical board to determine whether the patient in a vegetative state could be revived or not.

H/T: The Times of India