Parveen Babi’s Life Reminds Us How Tragic The Stigma Of Mental Health Can Be

When Deepika Padukone had boldly talked about her mental health, the nation applauded her initiative. In a country which looks down upon people with mental health conditions, she took the risk of being ridiculed. But the time today has considerably improved since the 70s when Parveen Babi, the glamorous queen of the silver screen, was labelled crazy for her mental issues.

Parveen Babi, without any doubts, ruled the 70s. She changed the definition of the Bollywood heroine who would only appear in a sari, doing roles that suited the ‘bhartiya-nari’ criteria. She appeared on the cover of TIME magazine!

While Parveen became famous for adding glamour and boldness to the female character, she was the topic of many debates when it came to her struggles with mental health. Accusing various Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities, she claimed that they were plotting to kill her. The warning signs were all there but all her fans, her admirers, colleagues she had worked with vanished even an assumption of it while she continued exhibiting symptoms of paranoid schizophrenia.

Mahesh Bhatt, who shared a close bond with Parveen, had often talked about her mental health issues over the years. He made a semi-autobiographical film ‘Arth’ in 1982 about his extra-marital relation with the actress and produced the movie ‘Woh Lamhe’ in 2006 based closely on their love story.

After living an era in the limelight, Parveen Babi was alone in her last days. The reason of her death was never known, some said it was suicide, while some said she died due to gangrene of the foot, from complications in her diabetes. But what was more tragic than her sudden demise at the age of 55 was that it was after three days since her death that her neighbours realised that she was no more.

A diva who had enchanted thousands with her single glance and unabashed attitude was no more and the world wasn’t even aware. She was buried in Santacruz next to her mother’s tomb on January 23, 2005. Misunderstood and alone, a bright flame slowly slipped away.

H/T: The Indian Express