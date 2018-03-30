Parvathy Urges Cinema To Think Beyond Stereotypes And Work Towards Representation

When Irfan Khan’s Qarib Qarib Singlle hit the theatres, all I could think after watching the film was it is one of those rare pearls that our cinema churns out once in a while. Making her debut in the film, South Indian film actor, Parvathy played the character of an everyday girl, not some glammed up role we find it difficult to relate to.

Co-written and directed by Tanuja Chandra, the film has Parvathy playing the character of Jaya Shashidharan, a widow living alone and working at an insurance company. On an online dating website, she meets Yogi (Irrfan Khan) and with time they fall for each other.

“There is a massive lack of representation in the stories told in our cinema these days. We must bridge that gap so that it becomes more relatable to everyone. There are a million stories to tell and we shouldn’t get stuck in stereotypes. There is no scope for growth that way,” Parvathy said.

“For a very long time, when someone was abused or harassed or someone was not given their due at work, I thought there was something that was wrong with them, and that they should take the blame. Rather than looking outward, I went (too) through the trauma of constantly trying to find fault with myself even when I knew I had done nothing to deserve it.”

Now, through her craft, she is “ensuring that I am treated with respect and dignity at the workspace.” Viewing her work as an anthropological endeavor, she said, “It’s a study of human beings. In terms of reflecting on real lives and celebrating only the right things, I hope that, through cinema, women, men, and trans people would feel strongly about challenging the status quo, investigate and find ways to remedy the issues,” she said.

Apart from an actor, she wants to be a positive role model that others can get inspired by. “The only kind of influence I want to be on anyone is by being, constantly and consistently, someone who probes herself at every juncture, improves the way in which she functions as a citizen, and questions the status quo… (and helps) in resolving issues as well,” she said.

“I want to be an example of this. So my deeds should speak louder than my words. The idea is to not create carbon copies of ourselves, but to accept diversity of thought and action (so that) we can make things better together,” she added.

H/T: The Indian Express