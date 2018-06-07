Parul Yadav Was Told No Popular Star Would Work With Her If She Acted In The Kannada Remake Of ‘Queen’

Actor-producer Parul Yadav doesn’t believe in living in a cocoon. After achieving success in Kannada movies, she swiftly shifted towards production. She broke stereotypes as this is a rarity among female actors in the south.

Her next venture is Butterfly, which is the Kannada remake of the superhit Bollywood film ‘Queen’. Parul is playing the lead character in the movie and also co-producing it. While she is playing the title role in the Kannada remake, she is co-producing all the four south Indian remakes of the movie ‘Queen’.

Parul is aware of the comparisons that would come her way. She told The News Minute, “There are certain expectations from the audience and it only amplifies the pressure. As the movie is a remake, there is always a pressure of being compared to the original and that thought is what stresses you.”

Everything aside, she is excited to work in the movie. The blend of acting and producing is keeping her on her toes and she is loving it. She shares, “Scouting for locations, getting myself equipped with the latest technology that goes into production, getting immersed in the creative part, knowing the nuances of production alongside acting has only built my confidence and now I am convinced of producing movies in future. I feel more liberated.”

She also recalled the suggestions that came her way when she decided to remake ‘Queen’. She was advised not to do it. Parul recalled, “The first and the foremost feedback that I received was strong advice asking me not to do it. Because if I was to do it, that would mean no other popular stars would want to work with me in the future.”

“But, when you want to do such a good film, some suggestions should be overseen. Without paying a heed to such suggestions, I took up the project and here I am co-producing the film where I am seen acting too,” she added.

H/T: The News Minute