Parth Bhardwaj On Why To Join His Upcoming Workshop At M.A.A.H. And How To Attain Body Love

After a successful run of their very first workshop on Kathak, M.A.A.H. is back again with another interesting workshop for all the dancing feet in Jaipur.

M.A.A.H. is an Avante Garde art space in Jaipur which through movement classes, workshops, community gatherings, performances, and healing therapies, aims to create a confluence of artists and art lovers from across the globe in the city.

The Contemporary Dance for Womenfolk workshop at M.A.A.H. commences on June 2.

“Parth Bhardwaj is a beautiful mover. I have watched him as a dancer in Bangalore, my hometown. And I am extremely lucky to be able to bring the flavours of the dancers from my hometown to Jaipur, the city where I now live,” says Shreeya, the brain behind M.A.A.H.

She adds, “It’s a great opportunity for those interested in understanding and working on their bodies with him… understand the nuances and art of contemporary dancing. I think it’s going to be great fun and I am very excited to host Parth at M.A.A.H. to build on the process of working on our bodies, on self. This is a great class to be in. I return to a contemporary dance class after very long and I cannot wait to move.”

Parth gives us an insight into the contemporary dance form. He says, “Contemporary basically refers to anything that is relevant today and in today’s time. The underlying approach towards this art practice is to express something that you want to say and thus varies from person to person.”

Parth was always dancing back in school and the passion only grew with the years. It was his love for dancing that paved his way towards Attakkalari Centre for Movement Arts, Bangalore. His diploma at the art centre ended up being a “game changer” for him.

Parth shares, “It was a year-long rigorous course, where we were practicing all types of dance forms right from Kalari to Bharatnatyam. The aim was not to learn all of them but to learn what’s in them to improve your skill set. That is when I learned that dance is not just about performance.”

He adds, “There are so many ways to approach this dance form. You can incorporate any form of dancing right from ballet to Bharatnatyam that you can relate and evolve with. My core approach is to find a deeper connection between breath, spine and finding continuous energy flow. Thus my classes are fundamentally physical where I incorporate a lot of movement practice, multiple contemporary techniques and martial arts.”

While most of the popular dance forms tend to be more frontal (the focus is towards the screen or the audience), contemporary functions on a continuous energy flow in all the directions.

Parth explains,“There is a 360-degree engagement with space. Along with the bodily movement, a lot of mental approaches also go into the form. It is like making energy lines in space for your body to follow.”

“This art form is not just a source of escape but also a form of engagement. It is a tool to understand your body in a better way, and also to gain awareness and control over it,” Parth says. It can help reinforce a sense of body positivity in the sense that it helps you connect with yourself.

Parth also adds how this dance form is “a very gender neutral one. There is no stereotyping of a particular body. Everyone can do everything and there are no restrictions entailing that you can’t do certain things or have to be a certain shape to do them. Thus a lot of stereotypes and a lot of walls are broken.”

It is the kind of philosophy that makes the very basis of contemporary dance. He explains, “The idea is to become more and more accessible. Contemporary is beyond just performance, it is a way of life. I want to take it to public spaces and make it a normal activity that you engage in to connect with yourself.”

Parth also believes that contemporary dance is a wonderful way of getting aware of your senses and your body and thus pursuing this you can become one with your senses which ultimately changes and enhances your understanding of the self.” He thus is of the belief that it is a very potent source of healing “both physically and mentally.”

Parth’s dancing aesthetics involve working on political and social elements. Through the practice and choreography, he approaches and addresses the structures of urban culture and their nuances. He works on the complexities and the chaos of the modern life.

You can register for The Contemporary Dance for Womenfolk workshop at M.A.A.H., which commences on June 2.

For registrations contact: 9828411116