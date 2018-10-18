Parents Of ‘The Hero’ Shine In Badhaai Ho With Their Effortless, Tender Chemistry

For most people, the idea that their ageing parents have a healthy sex life is a difficult one to digest. And when there is visible evidence of that, things get even more awkward and complicated.

In our country, pregnancy is celebrated but sex is frowned upon. In Badhaai Ho, not only are two people having sex but that is also resulting in a woman over 40 getting pregnant. And as we all know, in India, women over 40 are only supposed to exist to take care of the men in their lives.

When the film starts, we meet Priyamvada Kaushik aka Babli (Neena Gupta), who has an irritable mother-in-law, two sons who would do anything to escape reading out Tambola numbers for her friends, and a husband Jitinder (Gajraj Rao), who is a ticket-checker by day and a poet by night. They live in a government house in Delhi, clashing with and loving each other like any middle-class family would. But the remarkable thing about the film is that it shows us the love between the elderly couple. After exhausting their days caring for their family, Babli and Jitinder find stolen moments where they read poetry to each other, go on drives, and speak to each other with a tenderness that Bollywood rarely shows us in this context.

When Babli accidentally gets pregnant, all hell breaks loose around them. They are shocked and confused. Jitinder leaves the decision entirely to Babli and she says she’d never abort her own child. Here, it might have been nice to get a doctor to have a detailed conversation with her about the health risks of a pregnancy at her age, but her conservatism seemed in line with the kind of life she’d lived. Just the fact that abortion was mentioned seemed like a step forward for Bollywood though.

They decide to keep the baby and break it to their family one by one. The mother, played by Surekha Sikri, goes on an epic rant about how her son is a government employee but doesn’t understand government’s golden rule of hum do humaare do. The sons also lose it, but the older one Nakul (Ayushmann Khurrana) takes it to another level. Initially, his reaction seems like overkill but if you really think about it, that is how any young man would react to the news that his parents were getting it on.

The Kaushiks become the talk of the town, with everyone teasing and mocking and having an opinion on the pregnancy. Here, the film does a good job of showing the double standards of our society. Babli is universally disparaged for having sex at her age, but her husband becomes a hero among his friends. Also present in the plot is Renee (Sanya Malhotra), who lives with her snooty single mother played by Sheeba Chaddha. Renee is dating Nakul and her mom is the only person who asks the right questions about this pregnancy, about the health risks and financial burden, but in such a harsh manner that it puts a strain on Renee and Nakul’s relationship.

In the second half, the film spends too much time on this and sort of ignores the larger issue of Babli and her pregnancy. All the chatter around it must have put a strain on her but we barely see that. She looks perpetually exhausted but no more than she did before she was pregnant. She worries about her son and he, perhaps unsettled by his own extreme reaction, keeps a distance. From the laugh-out-loud comedy of manners of the first half, the film turns into a semi-melodrama in the second half. It falters a little there but still has moments where the actors shine and find redemption.

Ayushmann yet again plays the role of an unassuming North Indian man and does a pretty good job at it. Watching Sanya as Renee after watching her as Chhutki in Pataakha is a revelation and, hopefully, good things are in store for her. But the real stars of the film are the older actors. Surekha has the most fun with her role, but Neena and Gajraj make you want to root for their characters from the get-go. Their easy, lived-in chemistry is a treat to watch. Gajraj’s exasperation and Neena’s pained silences through the more tumultuous times of the pregnancy carry the film wonderfully.

It must have been tempting to make this film a full-on comedy, but writers Shantanu Srivastava and Akshat Ghildial, and director Amit Ravindernath Sharma infuse it with heartfelt moments. They make the grandmother the most forward character who stands up for her daughter-in-law when it matters even if she squabbles with her constantly at home. It makes Nakul introspect about why he cannot come to terms with the pregnancy. It gives a middle-aged man a scene where he is left speechless by the radiance of his middle-aged wife as she walks down the stairs at a wedding. For all this and much more, Badhaai Ho is a win.