Paramita Ghosh On The Racism Faced By Indian Soldiers In The First World War

The armistice that concluded the first World War came into effect exactly a hundred years ago today, thus putting an end to a four-year-long nightmare that made the entire world apprehensive of the future.

To commemorate an event that changed the course of affairs and made world history all that is today, people all over the world have been observing its 100 year anniversary. However, as the world pays its tribute to the martyrs of World War I, there is an integral part of the war history that has been effectively lost to oblivion i.e. the Indian soldiers who fought in the war.

Author and journalist Shrabani Basu who has written a book on World War 1, talked about the contribution of Indian soldiers in World War 1 in a recent interaction with Hindustan Times. She talked in detail about the grim conditions that they lived in at the war front and the blatant racism that they faced there. Here are excerpts from the chat:

On the forgotten Indian soldiers who fought in the first World War

“When India became independent, the contribution of the Indian soldiers was forgotten by both India and Britain. For India, the new heroes, understandably, were those who had fought for freedom and kissed the hangman’s noose like Bhagat Singh, Raj Guru, Sukhdev, and all the other martyrs. They no longer cared for those soldiers who had served the colonial power.”

“Neither British textbooks nor Indian history books mention the role of the Indians in the First World War.”

On how history has been unjust to these soldiers

“It is important to remember that the soldiers did not go there on their own account. They were sent there as part of the British Indian Army. Also, the Indian leaders including Dadabhai Naoroji backed the war effort. Mahatma Gandhi, who was in London at the time, raised volunteers for the war effort from the Indian community. The Indians fought and died in foreign fields with honour, dignity, and bravery. To forget them is to do them an injustice.”

On the findings that shocked her the most about the racism faced by Indian soldiers

“The most shocking fact was that the Indian soldiers did not receive their warm woolen greatcoats till November. The Indians left India in their cotton khakis and entered the trenches in the cold October months in the same uniforms. They were not prepared for the long harsh winter and the incessant snow and rain that turned the trenches into bogs. They died of cold and frostbite as well as their injuries.”

“They were not adequately trained and did not have the latest guns. They faced the German army – the best-trained military machine in the world – with improvised bombs made by filling jam jars with cotton wool and nails. In the early years of the war, the casualties were highest as the British Army was simply not equipped enough. It was not racism as such, but sheer negligence.”

“While the British soldiers could go home on short leave and come back refreshed, the Indians could not go back as the journey was too long and ships could not be spared. As a result, they worked continuously without a break for four years. What was also shocking was that children as young as ten reached the frontline and many were injured.”

On the angst encompassed in the letters sent by the soldiers to their families

“The letters expressed angst about the conditions in the trenches, the constant shelling, the weather, the loss of their colleagues. Many soldiers pleaded with their relatives not to volunteer for the war in Europe, others worried that they would never see their home again. ”