Paralysed And Unable To Speak, Andhra Pradesh’s 24 Y.O. Tasleem Was Subjected To Horrific Domestic Abuse

Four years ago, 24-year-old Tasleem of Puttagula village in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district got married to her father’s sister’s son, who was working as an accountant in Bengaluru. While her father, Rahmathullah, thought that this would be the beginning of a new life for his daughter, he wasn’t aware of the hell he was subjecting her to.

Within six months of her marriage, her in-laws demanded money from her father. “There was one acre of agricultural land in my wife’s name and they started asking us to write it off to them. When I refused, they asked for Rs 1.5 lakh. I explained to them that my financial condition was not good; they asked me to give them the money when I could,” Rahmathullah said.

Her father shared how she was still tortured even after the birth of a baby boy.

“Even after the boy was born, they asked me for a lot of money. Since I’m also responsible for my grandchild, I didn’t say anything at that time. When he was around two months old, the boy’s family threatened to snatch the baby away from her because I had not paid the Rs 1.5 lakh,” Rahmathullah said.

“I felt insulted, so I mortgaged my house in Puttagula village and got Rs 4 lakh and paid them the money. After that, I thought things would go smoothly, but she was apparently going through torture at her in-laws’ hands. They were beating her as well,” he added.

The truth was revealed when the victim’s parents visited her husband’s grandparents’ house in the same village for Bakrid in September last year and wished to see their daughter. Her in-laws kept refusing. “One day, when I went to their house, I found her hanging and immediately pulled her down. They are claiming that she attempted suicide, but I don’t believe it at all. They are the ones who tried to kill her,” Rahmathullah alleged. “Her eyes were closed, head was slightly tilted, her fingers and toes were twisted and there were bruises all over her body. She neither moved, nor spoke to us.”

After this, following the panchayat’s advice, the two families to took her to Bengaluru for her medical treatment in a private hospital after which they brought her back to her in-law’s place.

“When we were taking care of her in Bengaluru, after six months, my wife had some medical ailment, so we had to return leaving my mother to care of her,” her father said. When they returned, they found that their daughter had bruises on her body.

“Fearing for her life, I brought her home and since the last five months, she has been availing treatment at home after we made arrangements,” Rahmathullah said.

“My daughter didn’t tell me anything. She bore all that torture. I wish she had told me so that things would not have come to the situation that we are at today,” he said. As Tasleem can’t ingest anything, her parents feed her various fluids through a tube.

“She is improving but she has become frail and skinny. We give her oil massages as well. She was much worse when she first came home. I still believe my daughter will get better and she will open her mouth and speak soon,” Rahmathullah said. “It has even been a month since I filed a complaint at the Kadri town police station, but police are yet to file a case. They are instead asking me to settle the case. I am demanding that those who brought my daughter to this situation should be put behind bars.”

He shared that when he approached the local sub-inspector, he seemed reluctant to register a case. “He instead said that the boy’s family offered Rs 2 lakh to ‘settle’ the case and asked me to take the deal,” Rahmathullah alleged.

But the local SI has said that he doesn’t remember the case as he works on many cases every day. As for Circle Inspector K Gorantla Madhav, he said that he had not received any complaint. “I have not received any information about the case as of now but if the family comes and meets me once, I will definitely look into the incident and find out what happened.”

H/T: The News Minute