Para-Athlete Suvarna Raj Raises Her Voice Against Poor Facilities For Physically Challenged At Panchkula

At the 18th National Para Athletics Championships at Panchkula, para athletes have been facing accommodation issues. Participating in the Championship, Indian para-athlete Suvarna Raj raised her voice against the lack of facilities like accessible toilets for the physically challenged at the venue which should have been already provided.

“Sir now is 11:25 PM (yesterday), we two women with disabilities are standing on the road at Tau Devilal Stadium, Panchkula. There is no anyone from PCI (Paralympic Committee of India) to help us. We can’t use the toilets here because toilets are not accessible, they people doing same and insulting us..,” she said in her tweet to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After she stood her ground on the issue, Suvarna was provided with an attendant and shifted to Kisan Bhavan in Sector 14, Panchkula.

“The new accommodation provided is somewhat better. When I raised my voice, we were shifted to Kisan Bhavan, where rooms are at least clean although toilets are not accessible. But I want to ask what about other 2000-2500 players who are taking part in the event,” she said.

Other para-athletes who are taking part in the Championship in Panchkula also shared similar stories where they faced problems due to lack of facilities. “How can I use the toilet. It is narrow and wheelchair cannot go inside. The authorities should have made proper arrangement. Moreover, the rooms too where we have been put up are not in good condition. In some rooms, LPG cylinders have been kept inside, raising safety concerns,” said an athlete on condition of anonymity.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had earlier said that the differently-abled will be given a monthly pension of Rs 2,000 from next year by the state government and a Paralympic Bhawan at the cost of Rs 3.11 crore would be built at Faridabad. He has told reporters that they have not got any complaint from anyone concerning the accommodation issues faced by para-athletes in Panchkula and when they do, they will try to redress it.

“We are committed to provide best facilities to the players. If any shortcomings are found and if we receive any complaint, we will try to redress the same,” said Union Minister of State for Planning, Rao Inderjit Singh. He is also the President of the Paralympic Committee of India and Para Sports Association of Haryana.

H/T: The Indian Express