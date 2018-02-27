Papon’s Fans’ Response To Runa Bhuyan Shows Why Celebrities Get Away With Whatever They Do

It was only last week when singer Papon received some serious flak when he was caught on camera forcibly kissing a minor girl from the same reality show that he was a mentor on.

Soon an FIR was filed against the singer by Delhi Supreme Court Advocate, Runa Bhuyan for ‘inappropriately kissing a minor girl’. She expressed how flabbergasted she was by the heinous incident and also expressed her concern for the safety of all minor girls participating in reality shows across the country.

Here is the complaint that she drafted:

ANI on Twitter Delhi: Supreme Court advocate Runa Bhuyan files a complaint against singer Papon for ‘inappropriately kissing a minor girl’ who is a contestant on a reality TV show.

Soon after the matter was brought to light Subhash Chandra, owner of Essel group declared in one of his tweets that the singer has been “barred forever” from their channel.

Subhash Chandra on Twitter On incidence of Papon I have advised CMD of the Company to take stringent action not only against him but others involved. Papon is barred for ever from our group

Later Papon came up with his own version of the incident and posted a long message on Twitter talking about how he is an “extremely affectionate and expressive person” and said, “to show affection for an 11-year-old child who I have been mentoring for a while now is not an alien concept for me.” The singer blamed the “faulty camera angle and an accidental move” for the controversy which doesn’t look like the case at all when you watch the video.

Whether the singer is blameless or not is another topic altogether though. The kind of response that advocate Runa Bhuyan has been getting from Papon’s fans for filing the complaint is something that clearly spells why people like him get away easily in our country no matter what they do.

I am rather sorry to say that we as a country have invested all our faith in celebrities as if they are the ones saving us all from the apocalypse. With all due respect to Salman Khan fans, the kind of support that he keeps getting from his huge fan base by camouflaging all his misdeeds behind the ‘Being Human’ tag is a testimony of the fact that when it comes to celebrities we drop our IQs to the level of a goldfish. This probably is also the reason why Godmen prosper in our country since once we elevate someone to the level of God here, no matter what they do the worshipping goes on.

The same phenomenon is so apparent in the case of all the Papon fans who are not shying away from abusing a woman and saying things like she might have been “sexually exploited” by her own father for thinking that Papon sexually exploited the minor girl.

Here are some of the downright disgusting posts:

Jiten Borgohain on Twitter @paponmusic These ate sick minded people. Once matter is solved than file a defamation case against frigid advocate Runa Bhuyan who might have been sexually exploited by he father !

Chandamita on Twitter RunaBhuyan You have to Pay for it! God will pay You Your Karma For Accusing an Innocent person and destroying a healthy and creative mind! Movr Psychologically harming the Lil Kids on Voice Kids! Dont think you will be spare #IStandByPapon @paponmusic https://t.co/x8fC1ZfZGQ

Dibakor Boruah on Twitter Runa Bhuyan herself uploaded this picture with Papon in 2011, now case against him. What do you think? Is it a personal rage or to get fame? #ISupportPapon #IStandbyPapon #PaponControversy @paponmusic

kritenya on Twitter Papon @paponmusic @runabhuyan @republic Papon Be careful. Many girls whom u rejected will try to defame you. They are Envy for your success. Don’t worry, we all r with u.