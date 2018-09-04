Panteleao Fernandes Is Capturing Goa In All Its Native And Unseen Glory

A couple of years ago when my friend, Nishant, first told me that he hailed from Goa, my first reaction was to marvel at how happening his life must be. His response? A look of exasperation probably spurting from the fact that he was repeating it for the millionth time when he said, “No, my life is not “happening” as you call it. Goa is not all about parties and nightlife! There is so much more. We have a native culture as rich as any other state but no one cares to find out about it.”

While the outburst made me scared of him for the following 2-3 days, the point that he was trying to make certainly hit home. Panteleao Fernandes, a civil engineer by profession and a photographer by passion, shares a similar vexation when it comes to how the entire idea of Goa has evolved over the years.

Fernandes’ latest book, Goa: Rare Portraits, gives us a rare sneak peek into the rural and tribal culture of Goa, something that he feels has significantly faded into oblivion since his childhood. Thus, in his book, he has captured the native and tribal people of Goa, at ease and performing daily chores and tribal activities in their characteristic manner.

In an interaction with Scroll, he shared, “Right from my childhood, I have seen these people working in paddy fields and farms. As I was growing up, these people started diminishing from my surroundings. But then I encountered them again when I was working on my first book on parish churches of Goa. For me, that was the connect – the memories from my childhood.” From then on, Fernandes took upon him the task of capturing the unseen Goa.

In Goa: Rare Portraits, he has focussed on the Gauddi, Kunnbi, Kulmi and Dhangar communities, found mainly in talukas of Quepem and Canacona. Their clothes, accessories, lifestyle and their skills are what impart them with a unique beauty. This is Fernandes’ sixth book on Goa.

Fernandes has made a point to capture these people’s skills in the book. Thus they can be seen indulging in traditional crafts like weaving palm leaves into shendris. Use of traditional farming tools typical to Goa such as a soop, a morkund, and a niollo, has also been captured in the pictures.

Here are a few of the stunning images captured by Fernandes:

