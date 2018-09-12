Panjab University Gets Its First-Ever Woman President With 22 Y.O. Kanupriya’s Win

Twenty-two-year-old Kanupriya has given the Left-leaning Students For Society (SFS) its first victory in Panjab University (PU) polls as she has become the first woman to be elected president of Panjab University (PU) Campus Student Council.

She recently had to deal with a notice by the warden of Mata Gujri Girls’ Hostel-1, which asked girl students to be “properly dressed while going to the common room, dining hall or hostel office/functions”. Failure to follow the dress code, would “be considered an offence and a fine may be imposed”.

Refusing to accept this patriarchial mindset, Kanupriya sent a demand to the warden and the Dean of Student Welfare (Women) to withdraw the notice after which it was removed.

“Dress code, hostel timings and moral policing represent a derogatory and patriarchal mindset of authorities. This should have no place in Panjab University,” Kanupriya said. “Like 18-year-old boys are considered mature enough, 18-year-old girls who study here are equally mature.”

“I don’t have a moustache to twirl, but I believe I have broken a few myths over the last few days,” said Kanupriya, who is doing a five-year integrated course in Zoology Honours at PU. ‘I am not a liberator. Liberators do not exist. The people liberate themselves’.

“The only question they are asking (on campus) is, ‘kudi kivein jitt gayi’ (how did a girl win the election)?” said her friend Satwinder, the former general-secretary of SFS.

“This time, the students knew who to vote for, and they voted for the organization that will work for their welfare,” said Kanupriya. She wants students to be aware of wider national issues. “There are students who shy away from words such as fascism and are reluctant to talk about it openly. Some do not even know the meaning of mob lynching.”

“Students have decided that the RSS-BJP can rule other universities, not PU,” she had said in her first statement after her victory.

H/T: The Indian Express