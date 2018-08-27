Pallavi Pareek Of Ungender Rose Above Her Troubled Personal Life To Educate Women About Their Rights

The fight for equality is a long and challenging one, but Pallavi Pareek is one such diva, who will neither give up nor stop helping others attain it.

The Co-Founder of Ungender, Pallavi attempts to help women with legal compliance policies at their workplace and advises corporate firms on issues such as sexual harassment and maternity laws. Excerpts from a chat:

What was your family like? Did you face any patriarchal restraints while growing up?

My childhood experience was entirely different. I was born in India and mainly grew up in and around Jaipur. My father was a Textile Engineer, so we often moved from place to place, often visited villages that manufactured unique fabrics.

While I was living in these villages, the society was entirely different. Everyone knew everyone and my play time was sitting near the railway tracks and checking if the coin had turned into a magnet (laughs while I am clueless – was this game ever?). There were no restraints as such, but my parents’ primary concern was for our safety.

After that, we ended up moving to the Philippines, where the society is the polar opposite in some ways. They are very inclusive and neutral regarding gender issues. And that is where I spent my formative years. But my extended family always questioned my parents whether my sister and I would be able to adjust in the Indian value system. Because after all, we had to settle down in India and get married to a “nice Indian boy” (says with playful sarcasm).

Ah, the ultimate goal of a woman’s life – a nice boy to marry (I laugh). So Pallavi, as far as I know, you’re not from a legal background, so how did you go about changing your field of work?

In the Philippines, there is an option of not studying grades 11th and 12th, and so I finished school by 15, graduated by 18 and was done with my Master’s by 20. I started work immediately. At 23, I moved back to India and my marriage was arranged, followed by a big lavish wedding at Jaipur. After that, I moved to Mumbai with my husband, which was a whole new city for me, with no friends or family. So when I faced troubles in my married life, I could turn to no one. I sought legal advice on my uncomfortable marital situation and realized that it was tough to seek legal consultation unless you knew someone or had someone in your social circle to support you. So when I finally left my husband’s home, I knew that there was a need for some system which could answer people’s queries.

Eventually, I ended up meeting a group of people who had similar ideas. They wanted to educate people about legal procedures and issues and wanted to make certified courses, affiliated with law schools. This was my first business venture in law, five years ago. We focused purely on building online education classes. We started a professional certification course about sexual harassment laws at the National University of Judicial Sciences, Kolkata.

I guess I can say that it was my personal experiences that led me into the field of law.

And what about Ungender? How did you come to work at Ungender?

After a while, I wanted to leave my former startup, because I had more visions for my job. I wanted to make society more inclusive and wanted the ordinary people to be aware of legal provisions of our country. So my partner, Esha and I came up with the idea of Ungender, a name that I conceptualized. And we focus on both the genders. When we talk about sexual harassment, we talk not only of harassment of female employees but also of male employees. We conduct behavioral orientations in corporate firms, for the benefit of their employees.

Recently, when the maternity amendment came out, people focused solely on female employees. However, the responsibility of raising a child is not just a woman’s. And every corporate firm must make sure that even their male employees are allowed to bring their children to work.

What are the different ways in which women are often discriminated against in a corporate environment?

To understand discrimination with women at their workplace, we have to know the cause. It is not a common sight for women to be looking for long-term jobs. Women usually thought of work as a stop gap – a pass time between college and marriage. This was the situation around a decade ago, and the men working at that time thought that women were not here to last long. Flash forward to now, the same men are at the top positions. Now that the women are here to stick around, these men haven’t gotten the memo. They are open to hiring women, but only on the lower positions because they might not stick around. This “Glass Ceiling Effect” is stopping women from rising in the ranks.

And if some women manage to get inside, they are treated as aliens. Their every move is scrutinized, from the way they dress to the way they talk. So men don’t know how to interact with women. And if a woman is different from their idea of what a woman is supposed to be like, she is shut off with a “don’t try to act like a man.”

What do you think of the possibility of women getting a period leave every month?

I don’t support the idea of period leaves for women. I think it resembles a privileged women empowerment. In a country, where we are still struggling with base level rights, like the right to live, I don’t think we need to focus on something like menstruation leaves. We are still struggling for food, education, and fighting against trafficking, child marriage, and rape. Going to work on the first day of the period is not a big enough issue.

I think what we need instead is to normalize periods. To talk about it openly so that we don’t have to hide our pads and tampons or smuggle them to the office washrooms when we change. We need everyone to accept it openly and not make a big deal out of it.

Yeah, I guess we’re all sick of buying sanitary products at the pharmacy and then carrying them back home, all wrapped up as if we were carrying a bomb. This brings me to my last question.

What advice would you give to a woman who will now start working, and who has no prior experience?

I would tell her to, firstly, focus only on her work and responsibility. Secondly, educate yourself about all your rights, laws and provisions. And lastly, be ready to execute things. Not just through words, but through actions. Discuss things and problems, but also act on it.

First published on Aug 23, 2017.